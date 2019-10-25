“Crisis on Infinite Earths” Showrunner Reveals Final Page of Arrow Series Finale Script

After eight seasons of dark and violent nights, it seems Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) will find some version of peace in the Arrow series finale, if the final two words of the series finale are to be believed. Ahead of the start of production on “Fadeout,” the series finale, producer Marc Guggenheim shared the cover page to the episode, as well as a heavily-redacted final page of the script. Of the actual content in the script, only the words “Of possibility…” are visible — followed by a fade to black and the series’ end. Oliver Queen will have his hero’s ending, and the Arrowverse will go on without Stephen Amell.

This means that, with the planned Green Arrow and the Canaries spinoff getting a backdoor pilot (it’s shooting now) and “Crisis on Infinite Earths” concluded, Guggenheim and his fellow Arrowverse producers are nearing the end of what is almost certainly the longest and most exhausting run of episodes since the interconnected universe of DC Comics shows began. You can see the images yourself in Guggenheim’s tweet, below.

Arrow returns to The CW this fall for its eighth and final season, a ten-episode run that will bring the story of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards, who exited the series at the end of last season), John Diggle (David Ramsey), and the rest of Team Arrow to a close (unless, of course, there is a spinoff planned).

The series’ end will coincide with The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” mega-event, which will run for five episodes over December 2019 and January 2020, featuring episodes from Arrow, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman. That seems particularly meaningful since in Arrow‘s season seven finale, The Monitor arrived to tell Oliver and Felicity that Oliver would need to join him — and that he would not survive the experience of helping The Monitor defend the multiverse in the Crisis.

Season eight of Arrow airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.