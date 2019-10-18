Arrow’s Stephen Amell Wraps on Supergirl for the Last Time

Arrow‘s eighth and final season officially kicked off this week, showcasing the first chapter in Oliver Queen’s (Stephen Amell) journey. The installments are set to culminate in this year’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover — and it looks like Amell just experienced a bittersweet milestone. On Thursday, Amell took to Twitter to reveal that he has finished filming on Supergirl “for the last time.” He went on to praise series star Melissa Benoist and the cast and crew for building “something really special”.

Wrapped on Supergirl tonight for the last time. I’ve been working on their show for the past three years. Melissa and the team have built something really special. Happy I got a chance to be a part of it. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 17, 2019

Since Arrow‘s last season finale, fans have been emotionally preparing for the fact that Oliver is expected to die in the coming “Crisis”. Even with the fate of the multiverse resting on Oliver’s shoulders, it sounds like his endgame will be pretty earned.

“It’s what I want,” Amell said of Oliver’s ending in an interview earlier this year. “I pitched it for a very long time. It’s what I want, but concurrently, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t surprises along the way. I was floored when I got the pitch for the crossover. I don’t see it coming — nobody sees it coming. It’s going to be so rad.”

“Crisis” will span across Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman in an epic five nights of television. The event is also confirmed to include characters from Black Lightning, Smallville, legendary Robin actor Burt Ward, and prolific Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne. Netflix’s Lucifer and DC Universe’s Titans are also rumored to make an appearance.

“Yesterday I pitched to the network what the story was going to be and the best part of the pitch, we have a board that DC made up for me, which is covers from key issues of Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Arrow consulting producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “And we’re like, ‘We’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this.’ Our goal is, the thing we’ve been saying, is we’re going to make a list of a 100 cool things that we want to do. And even if we only get to do 50, we’re still doing 50 cool things… This needs to be special. This is the Holy Grail of DC comic book stories, in my opinion, and we cannot screw this up.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th at 8/7c.