Batwoman’s Rachel Skarsten Would Reprise Her Birds of Prey TV Show Role for Crisis on Infinite Earths

With the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover on the horizon, fans are already beginning to look back at the wide world of DC TV, including 2002’s Birds of Prey series. While Rachel Skarsten will have a tangential tie to “Crisis”, by playing Alice in the upcoming Batwoman series, she apparently wouldn’t mind returning to her previous role. In a recent interview with BatwomanTV at the Television Critics Association press tour, Skarsten was asked about her role as Birds of Prey‘s Dinah Lance, and if she would want to hypothetically play the character again for “Crisis”.

“100 percent,” Skarsten revealed. “Ashley and Dina and I, we’re still friends. We still keep in touch. And they were so kind to me when I did that show. They really took me under their wing, both of them, and I’m deeply grateful.”

“We went for dinner, probably two years ago now,” Rachel continued, “and I remember having this conversation that if Birds of Prey had been on now, it would have been on forever. It was just a little bit ahead of its time. But since I’ve gotten this part, I’ve had so much response on Twitter, about like, ‘bring Dinah back! And bring those characters back!’ So 100 100%. I mean, we’re all like 97 years older, but we would definitely come back,” she laughed.

The Birds of Prey TV show, which ran from 2002 to 2003, saw Skarsten’s Dinah “Redmond” Lance team up with Helena Kyle/Huntress (Ashley Scott) and Barbara Gordon/Batgirl (Dina Meyer), as they attempted to save New Gotham City from its criminal underworld.

Given the cast list that has already been announced for “Crisis” so far – ranging from iconic Robin actor Burt Ward to prolific Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy – a cameo from the Birds of Prey alums certainly doesn’t seem impossible.

“There’s such a big, wide tapestry of DC TV and DC movie properties.” producer Marc Guggenheim said of “Crisis” earlier this month. “The whole reason we started talking about the crossover as early as we did this year was to give us time to have all those conversations.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th at 8/7c.