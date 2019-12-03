New “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Logo Adds Oliver’s Face

We’re less than a week away from The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, and it looks like some finishing touches are still being made to the epic five-episode event. On Monday, the crossover’s showrunner, Marc Guggenheim, took to Twitter to share an updated logo for the event, which features one new detail. Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) can now be seen in the final “S” of the logo, after a generic Arrow graphic was shown there in previous iterations due to “legal and financial issues”. As Guggenheim explained in his caption – as well as a subsequent tweet – the change was made through “the creativity of a lot of very smart people”, who have been working to do “impossible” things for the crossover.

Less than a week to go. Dialing in visual effects, color-timing and sound mixes. Also still trying to make a few surprises happen. Some small. Some not so small. #CrisisOnInfinteEarths pic.twitter.com/Z6EZZuWAeZ — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) December 2, 2019

In addition to a fair share of the Arrowverse’s heroes and villains, the epic event will feature characters from across the DC multiverse. At the time of this writing, these will include Smallville‘s Welling and Erica Durance, Black Lightning‘s Cress Williams, Stargirl‘s Brec Bassinger, Birds of Prey‘s Ashley Scott, Batman‘s Burt Ward, and legendary voice actor Kevin Conroy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re gonna begin the way Crisis on Infinite Earths the comic begins, which is the destruction of various parallel universes. And the goal is for us to adapt key moments from the comic, those seminal moments,” Guggenheim told ComicBook.com earlier this summer.

“Yesterday I pitched to the network what the story was going to be and the best part of the pitch, we have a board that DC made up for me, which is covers from key issues of Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Guggenheim continued. “And we’re like, ‘We’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this.’ Our goal is, the thing we’ve been saying, is we’re going to make a list of a 100 cool things that we want to do. And even if we only get to do 50, we’re still doing 50 cool things… This needs to be special. This is the Holy Grail of DC comic book stories, in my opinion, and we cannot screw this up.”

Are you excited to see The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths”? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th at 8/7c.