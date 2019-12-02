Batwoman Joins the Team in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Preview

Batwoman‘s midseason finale aired tonight, and it set in motion an epic new status quo for Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) and those in her orbit in Gotham City. Before the show – and the rest of the Arrowverse – begin their midseason winter hiatuses, an epic television event is set to get underway. The highly-anticipated “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover will begin early next week, and Batwoman fans can get a look at what to expect in the event. While the teaser is the same as the one The CW released a week ago, this provides fans with a pretty epic look at what to expect (in addition to that post-episode tease involving The Flash‘s Nash Wells transforming into Pariah).

The “Crisis” of it all has been an interesting challenge for Batwoman thus far, seeing as the series had to cover both Kate’s origin as a superhero and the year-long stretch of time since the “Elseworlds” crossover.

“That was really important to me as we were breaking the crossover is that I want to really keep the tone of our show in Gotham and very grounded.” showrunner Caroline Dries revealed earlier this year. “We are just starting out, and our characters it’s not normal for them to interact with aliens and travel to different universes and stuff like that. So that is the first thing I brought up to the writers’ the major writers’ room as we were breaking the crossover, like, ‘This is the thing that’s important to me.’”

It’s safe to say that things are going to get weird with Batwoman’s “Crisis” hour, as the episode is supposed to feature cameos from Smallville’s Tom Welling and Erica Durance, as well as prolific Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy.

You can check out the synopsis for “Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Two” below!

“CAN THE REAL CLARK KENT PLEASE STAND UP? PART TWO OF CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS CONTINUES WITH SPECIAL GUEST STARS TOM WELLING, ERICA DURANCE AND KEVIN CONROY – The group uses Ray’s (guest star Brandon Routh) invention to track new recruits to help save the universe. The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) sends Iris (guest star Candice Patton), Clark (guest star Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (guest star Elizabeth Tulloch) in search of a mysterious Kryptonian, while Kate (Ruby Rose) and Kara (guest star Melissa Benoist) head out to find Bruce Wayne (guest star Kevin Conroy).

In addition, Mia (guest star Katherine McNamara) challenges Sara (guest star Caity Lotz), Rory (guest star Dominic Purcell) discovers a hidden talent, and Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer) returns.

Laura Belsey directed the episode written by Don Whitehead and Holly Henderson.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th at 8/7c. The Batwoman portion of the event will air on Monday, December 9th at 8/7c.