Crisis on Infinite Earths’ Lucifer Cameo Has Fans Shook

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” continued on The CW tonight, and it brought some pretty unexpected moments along with it. In addition to the ever-evolving fight against The Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), several of the Arrowverse’s heroes sought out a way to potentially bring back the soul of Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell). This trip led some of the heroes to the doorstep of a very unexpected DCTV character — and it’s safe to say it sent fans into a tizzy. Spoilers for this week’s episode of The Flash, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Part 3, below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode partially revolved around John Constantine (Matt Ryan), Mia Smoak (Katherine McNamara), and John Diggle (David Ramsey) trying to find a way to save Oliver’s soul — which led them to Los Angeles on “Earth-666”. While there, Constantine rang the doorbell of none other than Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), who he clearly had a previous relationship with. In exchange for Constantine “helping out with Maze”, Lucifer gave them a card that would allow them to visit Oliver’s version of purgatory — but not before flirting with Diggle and Mia in the process.

Lucifer’s cameo in “Crisis” was always a bit of a mystery, after Ellis previously outright denied having a role in the event. Needless to say, his appearance became a very pleasant surprise for fans of the series and beyond. So, what are people saying about Lucifer’s cameo in “Crisis on Infinite Earths”? Read on to find out.

