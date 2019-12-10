The Flash: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 3 Preview Released

We’re not even halfway through The CW‘s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, but it’s safe to say that the event is having a pretty big mindset on the DCTV multiverse. In the first two episodes alone, fans have been treated to surprising cameos, shocking deaths, and unexpected team-ups — and it looks like that’s only set to continue. On Monday, The CW released a preview for “Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 3”, The Flash‘s portion of the event.

The episode will see the arrival of both Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and Ryan Choi (Osric Chau), two characters fans have wanted to see appear in the Arrowverse for quite some time. Black Lightning, who is currently leading his own eponymous show on The CW, is expected to play an interesting role in the event itself.

“Black Lightning gets pulled into the conflict in a very surprising way,” Williams explained in a recent interview. “He’s not prepared for it. So, he doesn’t know these people. He’s getting introduced into the world for the very first time, and so there’s some conflict early on when he’s trying to figure out, ‘Who are you people and why am I here?’ He’s kind of left off-center, which was really fun to play.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 3” below!

“BLACK LIGHTNING JOINS THE ARROWVERSE IN THE THIRD CHAPTER OF THE CROSSOVER – Pariah (Tom Cavanagh) enlists Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams) to help stop the Anti-Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) after Flash-90 (guest star John Wesley Shipp) shares what he learned from his battle in ‘Elseworlds.’ With the help of Black Lightning, Barry (Grant Gustin), Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) come up with a plan that could save them all. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) has a heart-to-heart with Ryan Choi (guest star Osric Chau), while Oliver (guest star Stephen Amell) and Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) return to an old familiar stomping ground.

David McWhirter directed the episode with story by Eric Wallace and teleplay by Lauren Certo & Sterling Gates.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will continue across The Flash on December 10th at 8/7c. Following a midseason break, the event will conclude on Tuesday, January 14th, with new episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.