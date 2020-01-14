How to Watch “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Part 4 and 5

After one doozy of a cliffhanger and a month away from our TV screens, The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover officially concludes tonight. The epic event will air its remaining two episodes tonight, as the Arrowverse’s roster of heroes mount a last-ditch effort against The Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett). “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will pick back up tonight with a new episode of Arrow at 8/7c, followed by an episode of Legends of Tomorrow at 9/8c. If you’re eager to see what’s in store for the event — especially considering the current state of the multiverse — here’s what you need to know about how to tune in.

If you want to make sure you’re tuned in to the event tonight, there are an array of ways to (legally) do so. For starters, you can tune in to your local The CW affiliate, which you can figure out here. If you don’t have access to cable or satellite, the network is also available through packages with several TV streaming services, including Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and ATT Now.

If you’re not able to be near a TV during tonight’s “Crisis” event, there still is a way for you to check out the episodes soon after. The CW’s website allows viewers to stream the five most recent episodes of any of their original series, without a login or subscription. This means that you can watch Parts 4 and 5 of “Crisis” as early as Tuesday, January 15th.

For those who would rather wait and binge-watch “Crisis” on Netflix while the shows are on summer hiatus, there’s an extra wrinkle that might stand in your way. Earlier this year, it was announced that Batwoman‘s first season will be available on HBO Max as opposed to Netflix, a premium streaming service that is set to launch next May. This means that in order to watch “Crisis” in its entirety, you (at the time of this writing) will need both a Netflix and HBO Max subscription to do so, and will need to hop to HBO Max for “Part 2” of the event.

In addition to Arrow, The Flash, Batwoman, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow, the epic event will feature characters from across the DC multiverse. At the time of this writing, these have included Smallville‘s Tom Welling and Erica Durance, Black Lightning‘s Cress Williams, Stargirl‘s Brec Bassinger, Birds of Prey‘s Ashley Scott, Batman‘s Burt Ward, Batman‘s Alexander Knox, Lucifer‘s Tom Ellis, and legendary voice actor Kevin Conroy.

Are you excited to check out the remainder of The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!