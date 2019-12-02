When Is The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Crossover?

December is officially upon us, which means it’s almost time for the annual crossover between The CW‘s Arrowverse of shows. The ever-growing fictional universe has been having crossover events between its shows since 2014, as the number of spinoffs and sister shows only grew. This year will bring about “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, an event that fans have been waiting to see play out ever since The Flash‘s pilot episode. With four of the Arrowverse’s solo shows airing their mid-season finales this week, fans are anxious and eager to see exactly how and when “Crisis” comes about. If you’re one of those people – and you need to figure out when to tune in – here’s what you need to know.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will begin on Sunday, December 8th, at 8/7c, during a very special episode of Supergirl. The second hour of the event will see Batwoman briefly move to Monday, with an episode that airs December 9th at 8/7c. The Flash will arrive after that on Tuesday, December 10th at 8/7c, before the event goes on an over month-long break.

The event will conclude with a special episode of Arrow on January 14, 2020, at 8/7c, followed by an episode of Legends of Tomorrow that night at 9/8c.

While the event might break The CW’s normal schedule – and require a bit more time setting up your DVR – it’s safe to say that things will be more than worth it. In addition to a fair share of the Arrowverse’s heroes and villains, the epic event will feature characters from across the DC multiverse. At the time of this writing, these will include Smallville‘s Welling and Erica Durance, Black Lightning‘s Cress Williams, Stargirl‘s Brec Bassinger, Birds of Prey‘s Ashley Scott, Batman‘s Burt Ward, and legendary voice actor Kevin Conroy.

“Basically, we’re gonna begin — this is an exclusive — we’re gonna begin the way Crisis on Infinite Earths the comic begins, which is the destruction of various parallel universes. And the goal is for us to adapt key moments from the comic, those seminal moments,” Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com earlier this summer.

“Yesterday I pitched to the network what the story was going to be and the best part of the pitch, we have a board that DC made up for me, which is covers from key issues of Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Guggenheim continued. “And we’re like, ‘We’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this.’ Our goal is, the thing we’ve been saying, is we’re going to make a list of a 100 cool things that we want to do. And even if we only get to do 50, we’re still doing 50 cool things… This needs to be special. This is the Holy Grail of DC comic book stories, in my opinion, and we cannot screw this up.”

