New Crisis on Infinite Earths Poster Released

This week has proved to be a pretty epic one for DC TV fans, as the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover made its presence known across The CW. The epic event has united characters from across Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman, as well as an impressive array of characters from across DC’s multiverse of movies and shows. While we have to wait until January to see how the events of the crossover will resolve, an awesome new poster is here to tie fans over. Along with the announcement that the first three hours of the crossover are available to stream on CW Seed, The CW released a new teaser poster for the event, which you can check out below.

The multiverse has been changed forever. Stream the first 3 episodes of #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths free now: https://t.co/rNuG2YU0Zg pic.twitter.com/AWiX1vOnA7 — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) December 11, 2019

“Crisis” follows an alliance between the characters of Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman, as they serve as the multiverse’s last defense against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett). In the process, fans have been treated to a wide array of epic cameos, including Black Lightning‘s Cress Williams, Batman‘s Robert Wuhl, legendary Robin actor Burt Ward, the cast of DC Universe’s Titans, Smallville‘s Tom Welling and Erica Durance, Birds of Prey‘s Ashley Scott and Dina Meyer, and Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy.

“I pitched to the network what the story was going to be and the best part of the pitch, we have a board that DC made up for me, which is covers from key issues of Crisis on Infinite Earths,” crossover producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “And we’re like, ‘We’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this.’ Our goal is, the thing we’ve been saying, is we’re going to make a list of a 100 cool things that we want to do. And even if we only get to do 50, we’re still doing 50 cool things.”

What do you think of the latest poster for “Crisis on Infinite Earths”? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will conclude on Tuesday, January 14th, with new episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow beginning at 8/7c on The CW.