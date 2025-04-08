McFarlane Toys Launches Spawn and Red Hood Gold Label Limited Edition Exclusives

McFarlane Toys has been releasing a ton of figures lately, and now they’re squeezing in a Gold Label Spawn #311 figure and a Red Hood Frostbite Edition figure, both of which come in very small edition sizes. The Spawn #311 (Spawn) Patina Edition Gold Label 7″ Figure is currently up for pre-order at Walmart.com for $29.99 with an estimated delivery set for July 2025, while the Red Hood Frostbite Edition action figure can be found on Gamestop’s site for $29.99 with an estimated delivery set for April 28th. The Gold Label Spawn action figure is limited to 3,400 pieces and the Red Hood to 4,250, so if you want to get your slice of the pie you might want to head over quickly. Read below for more information on each figure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

McFarlane Toys Spawn #311 (Spawn) Patina Edition Gold Label 7″ Figure – $29.99 / Pre-order here at Walmart.com – Limited to 3,400 pieces: “Al Simmons is a Hellspawn. Upon his death, he was transformed to become General of Hell’s Armies. But Al is different; he rebelled against his master, Malebolgia, and broke the chains of his control. Now, Spawn stands on the side of humanity. Protecting the mortal realm against the threats from Heaven and Hell. Spawn is featured in an exclusive patina paint deco. Includes a collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back. Includes a figure base and art card stand.”

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Batman: Three Jokers Red Hood Frostbite Edition 7-inch Action Figure – $29.99 / Pre-order here at Gamestop.com – Limited to 4,250 pieces: “Red Hood is a name and identity that has been used by various heroes and villains over the years. The current and best-known Red Hood is Jason Todd, a fierce hand-to-hand combatant and vigilante crime-fighter who was once Batman’s second heroic apprentice called Robin. He has a complicated relationship with both his former mentor, Batman, and the original Robin, Dick Grayson. Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play. Includes frostbite crowbar, two ice effects, frostbite figure base, authenticated art card and a frostbite art card display base.”

Want to stay up to date with all the latest DC news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!