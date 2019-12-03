“Crisis on Infinite Earths” Final Trailer Coming Tuesday

UPDATE: It’s here, the Crisis on Infinite Earths trailer has arrived and fans are loving it. Check it out by clicking here.

There’s just a number of days until “Crisis on Infinite Earths” officially hits the airwaves, bringing the biggest crossover yet to The CW‘s Arrowverse of shows. Even with weeks of brief teasers surrounding the event, there’s still quite a lot that fans haven’t seen — but it sounds like that’s soon about to change. On Monday, “Crisis” showrunner Marc Guggenheim took to Twitter to reveal when the final trailer for the event will be released. As Guggenheim shared, the trailer will debut online on Tuesday, December 3rd, around 9 a.m. PST, or 12/11 a.m. CT.

In addition to heroes and villains from across Arrow, The Flash, Batwoman, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow, the epic event will feature characters from across the DC multiverse. At the time of this writing, these will include Smallville‘s Welling and Erica Durance, Black Lightning‘s Cress Williams, Stargirl‘s Brec Bassinger, Birds of Prey‘s Ashley Scott, Batman‘s Burt Ward, and legendary voice actor Kevin Conroy.

“We’re gonna begin the way Crisis on Infinite Earths the comic begins, which is the destruction of various parallel universes. And the goal is for us to adapt key moments from the comic, those seminal moments,” Guggenheim told ComicBook.com earlier this summer.

“Yesterday I pitched to the network what the story was going to be and the best part of the pitch, we have a board that DC made up for me, which is covers from key issues of Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Guggenheim continued. “And we’re like, ‘We’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this.’ Our goal is, the thing we’ve been saying, is we’re going to make a list of a 100 cool things that we want to do. And even if we only get to do 50, we’re still doing 50 cool things… This needs to be special. This is the Holy Grail of DC comic book stories, in my opinion, and we cannot screw this up.”

Are you excited to see the final trailer for The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths”? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th at 8/7c. It will continue across Batwoman on Monday, December 9th at 8/7c, as well as The Flash on December 10th at 8/7c. Following a midseason break, the event will conclude on Tuesday, January 14th, with new episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.