Crisis On Infinite Earths Still Has Six Unannounced Guest Stars

The “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover is without a doubt among the most ambitious TV events of all time. Not only will the five-part event crossover six of the shows currently on the air from The CW (with Black Lightning making his debut with the other heroes), it will bring many heavy hitters from the DCU back into the fold including Tom Welling as Clark Kent, Erica Durance as Lois Lane, John Wesley Shipp as The Flash of Earth-90, Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, and Ashley Scott as The Huntress. For a time it seemed that every day brought news of a new actor set to appear, but apparently there are still some that we don’t know.

Speaking with IndieWire, franchise executive producer Marc Guggenheim was asked if there are any actors that will appear in the crossover that haven’t been made public, and the short answer is yes. The longer answer is, they’re working on even more that won’t even be shot until later in the year!

“I like how there are at least six characters who appear in the first three hours that we haven’t announced,” he said. “And I’m working on even more for the last two hours. So we’ve obviously announced a bunch, but I really want the audience to be able to tune in and still be surprised. So there are surprises of sorts that we’ve managed to keep secret, and not without great difficulty, I will tell you.”

One of these guest stars was seemingly already revealed since this interview was published, as the new trailer for the crossover event has revealed that Stand By Me and Star Trek: The Next Generation star Wil Wheaton will appear in a minor role.

The “Crisis” event will bring together the heroes from multiple Earths to battle against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), a godlike villain who threatens to destroy all reality. In the comics, the story ended with the deaths of The Flash and Supergirl, and the destruction of DC’s multiverse, leading to a single Earth with a complex history packed with hundreds of heroes.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis. Black Lightning‘s midseason finale will have a “Crisis” tie-in as well, although unofficially.