New Crisis on Infinite Earths Clip Reveals Supergirl Loses SPOILER

When “Crisis on Infinite Earths” comes the Arrowverse tomorrow, while the heroes will put up a fight there is bound to be some major losses. Teasers and trailers for the epic, five-part crossover event as well as the season premiere of Arrow have already given viewers a taste of some of those losses with Earth-2 being wiped out right before Oliver Queen’s (Stephen Amell) horrified eyes. Teasers have also hinted at the destruction of the last living vestige of Krypton on Supergirl, Argo City and now in a new clip from tomorrow night’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 1” it looks like it’s more than just Argo that Supergirl’s lost. She’s lost her mother as well.

In a new clip shared by TV Line, Supergirl/Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) tries to remain hopeful and focused on the importance of continuing the fight to save Earth-38 while talking with her cousin, Superman/Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin). For Superman, the loss of Argo seems to be one that is too much to bear and despite the devastating loss of her mother, Alura, Supergirl knows that Krypton will never die — as long as they keep fighting for what’s right and keep hope alive.

Of course, just because Supergirl is soldiering on and determined to save the rest of her world doesn’t mean the heroine isn’t suffering. In an exclusive clip shared with ComicBook.com that takes place just before TV Line’s scene (which you can check out above,) Supergirl is given the devastating news that while Harbinger (Audrey Marie Anderson) swept into Argo at the last moment and saved Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Superman, Alura was not rescued and, thus, died along with Argo.

It’s sure to be a devastating loss for Supergirl who has now lost her home world and her mother not once, but twice — and this time, it doens’t look like there’s any way to bring either of them back. It’s an emotional punch that is likely just a small fraction of the devastating and powerful moments we’ll see in “Crisis”, something that executive producer Marc Guggenheim has teased, particularly one between Supergirl and Batwoman/Kate Kane (Ruby Rose).

“Then they have a scene in Hour 3 that sort of pays off the cliffhanger of [Hour 2] that is phenomenal,” Guggenheim said. “Melissa and Ruby just blow the doors of the place.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.