Crisis on Infinite Earths: Superman Star Tyler Hoechlin Wants to Fight Jon Cryer’s Lex Luthor

Supergirl star Tyler Hoechlin hopes his Superman does battle with comic book archenemy Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer), who was confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con in July as a participant in coming Arrowverse crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths. There Hoechlin’s Superman and Melissa Benoist’s Supergirl will be two of more than a dozen characters already confirmed for the event also set to include a Kingdom Come-inspired Superman (Brandon Routh).

“I’d be surprised if we didn’t, but I honestly have no idea. They’ve told me nothing yet,” Hoechlin said at FAN EXPO Boston, attended by ComicBook.com, when asked if his Superman would finally share the screen with Cryer’s Lex. “I know I’m supposed to be in Vancouver, and that’s it [laughs].”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Asked later to name the villain he most wants his Man of Steel to meet in battle, Hoechlin named Superman’s friend-turned-foe Lex. “Playing the character I’ve been playing, it’d be great to fight Lex. Kind of have to go with that,” Hoechlin said. “So, since it hasn’t happened yet, I’m gonna say Lex.”

The star admitted at FAN EXPO Canada he has “seen nothing” from Crisis on Infinite Earths, saying only he’s aware of the event’s massive scope.

“It’s big. I’m excited to see what they come up with, because I know it’s huge,” Hoechlin said. “Obviously I’m aware of the scale of it, so we’re getting ambitious here. I’m excited. It’s gonna be insane.”

While it remains to be seen if the revenge-seeking Luthor will confront Superman after having his evil ambitions thwarted by Supergirl, Crisis promises to bring key moments from the DC comic books to screen when Arrow, Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman next cross paths.

“We have a board that DC made up for me, which is covers from key issues of Crisis on Infinite Earths. And we’re like, ‘We’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this,’” producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con. “Our goal is, the thing we’ve been saying, is we’re going to make a list of a 100 cool things that we want to do. And even if we only get to do 50, we’re still doing 50 cool things.”

The event is a “real labor of love on everyone’s part,” Guggenheim said. “This needs to be special. This is the Holy Grail of DC comic book stories, in my opinion, and we cannot screw this up.”

Crisis on Infinite Earths premieres on The CW in December.