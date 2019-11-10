The CW Reveals First Crisis on Infinite Earths Teaser

A crisis is coming. The 5-episode crossover begins Sunday, December 8 on The CW, presented by @boostmobile. #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/PQVEQNpSxx — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) November 10, 2019

It’s been almost a year since fans of The CW‘s Arrowverse found out definitively that, yes, a Crisis was coming for their favorite heroes with the announcement that the 2019 crossover would be “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and now, with just under a month to go before the event kicks off and weeks of exciting announcements about guest stars we finally have our first, official look at the eagerly-anticipated event. The CW has revealed the first teaser for “Crisis on Infinite Earths” offering fans their first look at the epic event that will change the face of the multiverse forever.

The teaser, dropped on Twitter Sunday morning, tells fans to “suit up for the biggest crossover ever” before offering fans exciting looks at The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), Batwoman (Ruby Rose,) teaming up with Green Arrow/Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), and Mia Smoak (Katherine McNamara,) Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and even Brandon Routh’s eagerly anticipated appearance as Kingdom Come Superman. You can check out the teaser up top.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is the largest crossover that The CW has ever attempted for its connected universe of DC Comics inspired series and it’s arguably the most highly anticipated and fan-demanded event in DC TV ever, a demand that began in the 2014 series premiere of The Flash. That episode not only gave the Arrowverse its second series after Arrow, but also featured an allusion to the titular speedster disappearing amid ominous red skies in a mysterious “crisis” in 2024. For fans, that description could mean only one thing, the iconic Crisis on Infinite Earths comics event in which red skies were a sign of doom to come to a world during the event. Last season, the Crisis allusion became less a tease and more of a promise when The Monitor showed up in “Elseworlds” and, then during the Arrow season finale, revealed to Oliver Queen that he was destined to die in that Crisis. Meanwhile, on The Flash, that future newspaper that revealed The Flash’s mysterious and grim fate had a major date change, pushing the date of Crisis back from 2024 to 2019 — meaning Crisis is now.

In the comics, Crisis on Infinite Earths centered on a battle between the combined superheroes (and even some villains) of the DC multiverse and an immortal, cosmic threat known as the Anti-Monitor. Like The Monitor, the Anti-Monitor will be played by LaMonica Garrett in the Arrowverse. As the Anti-Monitor destroys realities, he replaces their positive matter energy with antimatter, growing his own power and sphere of influence. He was eventually stopped by the sacrifices of several heroes, including The Flash and Supergirl, as well as the merging of multiple universes to save reality by becoming a single, unified timeline. Fans have long wondered whether the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” might bring Supergirl and even Black Lightning to Earth-1, where the rest of the series take place. The crossover will also feature guest appearances by Tom Welling as Clark Kent, Erica Durance as Lois Lane, John Wesley Shipp as the Flash of Earth-90, Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, and Ashley Scott as The Huntress.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.

Are you excited for "Crisis on Infinite Earths"? What do you think of this first teaser for the epic crossover event?