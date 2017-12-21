The CW to Re-Air ‘Crisis on Earth-X’ Next Month

The return of the Arrowverse is closer than we all thought!

While shows like Supergirl and The Flash aren’t set to return until the week of January 15, The CW is bringing the world of these heroes back into our lives a week earlier than that.

On Monday, January 8 and Tuesday, January 9, the network is set to re-air the highly-celebrated crossover event, Crisis on Earth-X. Each night will consist of two back-to-back episodes of the four-episode event. January 8 will consist of the Supergirl and Arrow parts of Crisis, while January 9 will see The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow episodes.

Crisis on Earth-X was nothing short of a success for the network, so it makes a lot of sense that this is the set of episodes CW is choosing to air in order to get fans back into the groove of things the week leading into the series returns.

On January 15, the Arrowverse will officially return with a new episode of Supergirl at 8pm. January 16 will see the midseason premiere of The Flash at 8pm, followed by the series premiere of Black Lightning at 9pm. Arrow returns two days later, at 9pm on January 18.

Legends of Tomorrow is on an extended hiatus due to the premiere of Black Lightning. Instead of returning with the other shows, Legends will take over Supergirl‘s Monday night time slot beginning February 12. The series will then run through the rest of its third season, with the finale set for April 9. One week later, on April 16, Supergirl will once again return to Monday nights, airing new episodes all the way through its finale on June 18.