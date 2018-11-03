‘Justice League’s Ray Fisher Says Zack Snyder Is His Top Pick to Direct ‘Cyborg’ Movie

Ray Fisher knows exactly who he would choose to direct the Cyborg standalone movie: Justice League director Zack Snyder.

In a recent interview with DC World Fisher, who played Victor Stone/Cyborg in Batman v Superman and Justice League, said that Snyder was his top pick to helm the character’s solo film.

“I did know about being a part of Justice League,” Fisher said about going into the character in Batman v Superman. “Zack explained what the overall plan for me was at the time and that there was the potential of a Cyborg standalone down the line. Assuming the story would be grounded and compelling, I’d love to do a solo film. I think Cyborg has the potential for a superhero film unlike any we’ve seen before. If Zack were to ever come back to direct another DC film, he’d be my top pick to direct.”

While it’s very unlikely that Snyder would be brought back to direct any future DC film much less the Cyborg solo outing considering that Warner Bros. has moved in a different direction with its plans for DC films, Fisher isn’t alone in expressing his appreciation for the director. Snyder’s filmmaking may be divisive, but 300 star Gerard Butler recently sang the director’s praises and detailing how Snyder “never lost his temper once” during the making of that stressful movie.

There’s also the matter of the Cyborg film’s status. Before Justice League, DC Films had an ambitious plan for their superhero film universe with plans for films such as The Flash, Green Lantern Corps, and Cyborg. However, once Justice League failed to live up to expectations, many films have been put on the back burner — including Cyborg. At this point it’s unclear when or if the film will come to fruition. Fisher himself said earlier this year that a Cyborg movie could take around $200 million to make. It’s a significant sum of money that could make it a risky bet for Warner Bros.

However, even with no real movement on Cyborg in recent months, Fisher remains hopeful that the film will eventually happen.

“If we keep making noise, it can happen,” Fisher said at Heroes & Villains Fan Fest in New Jersey. “It’s about what the people want. And that’s what people understand, that’s what they recognize.”

What do you think? Should Zack Snyder direct the Cyborg standalone movie? Let us know your take in the comments.