Damian Wayne Robin Joins the One:12 Collective Figure Line

By Sean Fallon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
72f7ba313d174d8eba13fd5345f67140xl.jpg

Mezco Toyz's latest DC-inspired One:12 Collective action figure features Damian Wayne's Robin from the comics. It's an incredibly well done figure – the head sculpts, costume, and accessories are all especially good here. As always with One:12 figures, the full list of details and accessories are quite extensive, and you can find a breakdown below. When you're ready, you can pre-order one here at Entertainment Earth for $95 with free US shipping using the code FALLFREE22. It's set to drop in July, 2023, and you won't be charged until it ships. 

The One:12 Collective Robin features an armored tunic, hooded, serrated cape with integrated posing wire, 3 head portraits, multiple birdarangs, a katana, bow and arrows, bo staff, and more. The complete list is as follows:

201b92ffc11847ce9868ecf14a6f9e62xl.jpg

Main Features:

  • One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation
  • 3x Three (3) head portraits
  • Hand painted authentic detailing
  • Approximately 6 1/2-inches tall
  • 11x interchangeable hands
  • 1x pair of fists (L&R)
  • 1x pair of bow holding hands (L&R)
  • 1x pair of katana/bo staff holding hands (L&R)
  • 1x pair of birdarang holding hands (L&R)
  • 1x pair of posing hands (L&R)
  • 1x relaxed hand (L)
0comments

Costume Features:

  • Hooded, serrated cape with integrated posing wire
  • Face mask (removable)
  • Armored tunic with 'R' insignia
  • Fitted bodysuit
  • Wrist gauntlets
  • SAP gloves
  • Utility belt (removable)
  • Boots

Accessories:

  • 1x bo staff
  • 1x katana
  • 1x bow
  • 3x arrows
  • 3x small birdarangs
  • 2x medium birdarangs
  • 1x large birdarang
  • 1x birdarang throwing FX
  • 1x grapple gun wrist mount with open hook & integrated posing wire (attaches to wrist)
  • 1x One:12 Collective display base with logo
  • 1x One:12 Collective adjustable display post
Start the Conversation

of