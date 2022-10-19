Damian Wayne Robin Joins the One:12 Collective Figure Line
Mezco Toyz's latest DC-inspired One:12 Collective action figure features Damian Wayne's Robin from the comics. It's an incredibly well done figure – the head sculpts, costume, and accessories are all especially good here. As always with One:12 figures, the full list of details and accessories are quite extensive, and you can find a breakdown below. When you're ready, you can pre-order one here at Entertainment Earth for $95 with free US shipping using the code FALLFREE22. It's set to drop in July, 2023, and you won't be charged until it ships.
The One:12 Collective Robin features an armored tunic, hooded, serrated cape with integrated posing wire, 3 head portraits, multiple birdarangs, a katana, bow and arrows, bo staff, and more. The complete list is as follows:
Main Features:
- One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation
- 3x Three (3) head portraits
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 6 1/2-inches tall
- 11x interchangeable hands
- 1x pair of fists (L&R)
- 1x pair of bow holding hands (L&R)
- 1x pair of katana/bo staff holding hands (L&R)
- 1x pair of birdarang holding hands (L&R)
- 1x pair of posing hands (L&R)
- 1x relaxed hand (L)
Costume Features:
- Hooded, serrated cape with integrated posing wire
- Face mask (removable)
- Armored tunic with 'R' insignia
- Fitted bodysuit
- Wrist gauntlets
- SAP gloves
- Utility belt (removable)
- Boots
Accessories:
- 1x bo staff
- 1x katana
- 1x bow
- 3x arrows
- 3x small birdarangs
- 2x medium birdarangs
- 1x large birdarang
- 1x birdarang throwing FX
- 1x grapple gun wrist mount with open hook & integrated posing wire (attaches to wrist)
- 1x One:12 Collective display base with logo
- 1x One:12 Collective adjustable display post