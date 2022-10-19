Damian Wayne Robin Joins the One:12 Collective Figure Line

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Mezco Toyz's latest DC-inspired One:12 Collective action figure features Damian Wayne's Robin from the comics. It's an incredibly well done figure – the head sculpts, costume, and accessories are all especially good here. As always with One:12 figures, the full list of details and accessories are quite extensive, and you can find a breakdown below. When you're ready, you can pre-order one here at Entertainment Earth for $95 with free US shipping using the code FALLFREE22. It's set to drop in July, 2023, and you won't be charged until it ships.

The One:12 Collective Robin features an armored tunic, hooded, serrated cape with integrated posing wire, 3 head portraits, multiple birdarangs, a katana, bow and arrows, bo staff, and more. The complete list is as follows:

Main Features:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

3x Three (3) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 6 1/2-inches tall

11x interchangeable hands

1x pair of fists (L&R)

1x pair of bow holding hands (L&R)

1x pair of katana/bo staff holding hands (L&R)

1x pair of birdarang holding hands (L&R)

1x pair of posing hands (L&R)

1x relaxed hand (L)

Costume Features:

Hooded, serrated cape with integrated posing wire

Face mask (removable)

Armored tunic with 'R' insignia

Fitted bodysuit

Wrist gauntlets

SAP gloves

Utility belt (removable)

Boots

Accessories: