Dan Jurgens Talks Reuniting Superman With Booster Gold in ‘Action Comics’

“Is Mr. Oz really Jor-El? And what would happen to Superman emotionally if he were to see the destruction of Krypton with his own eyes, unable to stop it or save anyone? These are some of the questions that DC readers will be faced with in “Booster Shot,” writer/artist Dan Jurgens‘s follow-up to “The Oz Effect,” in stores next month.

The story centers on the idea of a Superman grappling with one of the most disturbing revelations of his life — the idea that his father was taken, moments before the destruction of Krypton, and deposited on Earth by a being of immense power and mystery. Jor-El would then be shaped by some of the world’s worst influences into a kind of philosophical anti-Superman, and eventually pointed at his son to challenge the Man of Steel’s core beliefs.

“[Geoff Johns and I] had plotted out the end of the Oz storyline and wanted to do a couple of things after that,” at the start of the Rebirth era, Jurgens told ComicBook.com. “One of which was ‘The Oz Effect.’ It’s pretty heavy stuff. We wanted to lighten it up a bit and at the same time have it be a logical progression from Oz to this. So, bringing Booster into it was going to accomplish both goals and so far it’s working out quite well.”

The fallout for “The Oz Effect” begins on Wednesday, when Superman is faced with the questions of whether Mr. Oz was Jor-El, but also whether he was right and humanity really is beyond saving.

The first of those questions, Jurgens admits, comes in part from his awareness that many fans aren’t sold this is really Superman’s dad.

“That’s something that I knew was going to be the case from the start. I think I’ve often talked about, in terms of the fans and everything, speaking through characters to address any questions or comments they sometimes might have,” Jurgens explained. “In this case, it’s Superman wanting to go back in time to the moment of Krypton’s destruction, because we’ve all seen now what Jor-El has said — that basically, he was taken from a micro-second before his death and rescued that way, and the only way Superman can possibly verify it, is to see it for himself. That’s really the setup for the story.”

What is potentially the most interesting thing is that while the early solicitation text for "Booster Shot" indicated that Superman will be reaching out to Booster Gold for help, Jurgens says that is a bit of a misdirect.

“I wouldn’t say it’s as simple as Superman getting in touch with Booster,” Jurgens said. “This is more Superman acting on his own and Booster trying to stop him because, obviously, what Superman is embarking on is a dangerous mission. The potential ramifications of what Superman is trying to do is what draws Booster into the story.”

You can check out some preview images from "Booster Shot" in the attached image gallery, and the official solicitation text below.

The final order cutoff for Action Comics #992 is Monday, so if you want to be sure to get a copy, reach out to your local retailer right away or pre-order a digital copy now.

“BOOSTER SHOT” part one! As Superman struggles to cope with Mr. Oz’s true identity, the Man of Steel turns to the only “hero” he knows who can prove once and for all if Oz’s story is true: Booster Gold! But a massive power doesn’t want our heroes venturing through time, and will do anything it can to sabotage their journey!