‘The Flash’: Production Begins on Danielle Panabaker-Directed Episode

Danielle Panabaker plays Caitlin Snow and Killer Frost on The CW‘s The Flash, but now she can add director to her resume, too.

Production began today the upcoming 18th episode of The Flash‘s fifth season and Panabaker took to social media to commemorate the occasion, sharing a photo of the script cover from the episode bearing her name as director.

“I’ll always remember this time in my life as incredibly powerful,” Panabaker wrote. “Today, I begin directing my first episode ever. The Flash has very much operated as family to me these past five years, so to be able to direct on this show is extremely close to my heart and a bucket list moment for me. Thank you to Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti for the opportunity and the entire team for their constant support — I’m extremely grateful. Working with a network who understands the power of inclusivity in storytelling is something I will never take for granted. Excited for you all to see episode 518!”

It was revealed last July that Panabaker get to be behind the camera this season. At the time, Panabaker expressed similar sentiments, noting that she feels grateful that her first directing experience is on the series.

“I’m incredibly excited and grateful to be directing my first episode of television, and especially honored that it will be an episode of The Flash,” Panabaker told Entertainment Tonight. “Over the past 15 years, I have been lucky to work with many talented directors with a vast array of styles and methods. I have always loved the collaborative process, and my insatiable curiosity has led me to watch, learn, and absorb as much as I can from those around me.

“I am so humbled by this opportunity to utilize everything that I have learned as a storyteller to bring an episode of The Flash to life,” she continued. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have the chance to work alongside our extremely talented (and vast) team that works so hard to make each and every episode of the show. I wouldn’t be here without the support of my Flash family, and I am so thankful for this opportunity to continue to grow and challenge myself as an artist. “

Panabaker isn’t the first member of the cast to step behind the camera for an episode. Tom Cavanagh has previously directed on the series and Grant Gustin has himself expressed an interest in directing an episode.

“Flash has definitely made me want to be a director, which I did not know about myself,” Gustin Kevin Smith, another Flash director. “It wasn’t the case before Flash, just ’cause I’ve now spent thousands of hours on set. So I definitely want to do it. But I never wanted to direct Flash, I think it’s because it seems impossible to me. But I’ve been talking about it a lot recently. I think I’ll probably set my sights on whenever our last season is and maybe do one that season if they let me.”

