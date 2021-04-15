Dave Bautista Has Hilarious Response to Green Lantern Fan Casting

✖

It's safe to say that pretty much every comic book character in existence has been given the fan casting treatment at one point or another, right? Coming up with dream casting scenarios for future characters and movies has become a favorite pastime for comic book fans, trying to figure out the perfect popular actor for a given hero or villain. Since bursting into the spotlight after the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy, WWE Superstar-turned-actor Dave Bautista has been the subject of quite a few of these fan castings, but he's taking a bit of an issue with some of them.

On Wednesday, a fan on Twitter proposed the idea that Bautista should play the character of Kilowog, a Green Lantern from the pages of DC Comics. That fan even put a picture of Bautista next to an image of Kilowog to show how spot-on the casting could be. This caused Bautista to respond, wondering why he's always being cast as the big ugly brutes in these fan scenarios.

😂😂😂Ok I know I’m not the best looking guy in the world but how come whenever I’m fancast as a character it’s always one that’s ummmm.... aesthetically challenged?! 😂😂😂... This is probably why I can’t get that rom-com lead! 🤦🏻 https://t.co/q2NpcEcMgW — The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) April 15, 2021

"Ok I know I'm not the best looking guy in the world but how come whenever I'm fancast as a character it's always one that's ummmm... aesthetically challenged," Bautista joked in the tweet. "This is probably why I can't get that rom-com lead!"

Bautista's message here is obviously all in good fun, as you can see by all of the crying laughing emojis. He brings up a good point: Why does he always have to be the "aesthetically challenged" character?

What makes this whole thing really funny, though, is that Bautista would actually make a great Kilowog. He's got the body already, so the character wouldn't have to be computer-generated, and he has the demeanor and voice down. He would just need a lot of makeup and prosthetics on his face and head.

Then again, maybe it is time for Bautista to get that rom-com lead. Do you think it will help if we start fan casting him as the next Superman instead?