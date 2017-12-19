David Mazouz Shares His ‘Gotham’ And Arrowverse Crossover Idea

Who doesn’t want Batman in the Arrowverse?

DC fans are lucky enough to live in a time when all of their favorite characters are taking over television. The Flash, Green Arrow, Supergirl and more are fighting through space and time across the Arrowverse on The CW, and Bruce Wayne is learning to be Batman over on FOX’s Gotham. Wouldn’t it be great if those two worlds could collide somehow?

While that’s clearly not a realistic option, considering Gotham airs on a rival network and the tone of the series is vastly different from the Arrowverse, it’s still fun for us to wonder what could be.

Self-proclaimed nerd and Gotham star David Mazouz apparently feels the same way. During an interview with the young actor, we asked what he’d do if he was going to make a crossover happen between the two worlds, and he had a great idea for the big event, although it did come with one major stipulation.

“First of all, if there’s going to be a Crossover, they come to Gotham,” Mazouz said. “That’s kind of a must have because nobody in Gotham can time travel yet.”

As he continued, Mazouz laid out a wonderful plan that utilized the Flashpoint storyline as a way to explain the difference in the two stories.

“The Flash kind of had their run-in with Flashpoint a couple of seasons ago. Maybe there could be another kind of Flashpoint where Flash runs back in time and goes to Gotham and maybe tries to stop Bruce Wayne’s parents’ murder from happening. Maybe not the traditional ‘Bruce Wayne gets murdered instead and Thomas becomes Batman thing,’ but something along those lines where the whole world gets whack and it’s up to Flash to fix things in Gotham.”

This would undoubtedly be fun to watch but, as we all know, there’s no way these shows ever actually get to visit one another.

You can watch the full interview with David Mazouz in the video above!