David Ramsey Teases ‘Consequences’ to Arrow’s Green Lantern Cliffhanger

✖

The Arrow series finale may have wrapped up the last loose ends of Oliver Queen's story, but it also left fans with a huge tease about one of the series' other major characters, John Diggle. Near the end of the finale, Diggle discovers a small box crashed into the ground near him and when he opens it, the box contains a green glow. For fans, the implication is that the box contains a Green Lantern ring, something that would deliver on fan hope that Diggle would eventually join the Green Lantern Corps. With Diggle actor David Ramsey reprising his role in a handful of upcoming Arrowverse appearances, however, fans might want to adjust their expectations. According to Ramsey, we'll be seeing the consequences of Diggle refusing the invitation of whatever was in the box.

Speaking with TV Line, Ramsey explained that his appearances in Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Supergirl will all explore what the impact of his turning down that invitation.

"No, we don't get into that," Ramsey said when asked if his appearances on the other shows see him get any direct insight on a "corps of galactic law enforcers". "This is a very, very, very preliminary [look at] what happens from this refusal, and what it means to his destiny. We simply get into the preliminary physical effects of his refusal of whatever it was in that box."

He further explained a bit why Diggle would choose to refuse the invitation in the first place.

"We’ve gone to great lengths over the years to make Diggle one of the more grounded characters. Any time he would go fast with Flash, he would throw up, and he was always amazed when he saw someone flying," Ramsey explained. "All these things were kind of otherworldly to him, because he was a very earthbound hero. And after Crisis, he got back his wife, who was abducted by the Monitor, and he got back his daughter Sara, who was taken out of existence by Flashpoint. So part of Diggle’s story is that the last thing he would want to do right now is receive an invitation from something otherworldly, because he finally has his family back, and he lost his best friend to some otherworldliness. So he refused the invitation of whatever was in the box, but there are consequences to that, and that story, what he will do next, is part of what we tell throughout these four episodes."

Diggle's first stop will be on Batwoman and Ramsey explained that it's headaches and hearing voices that bring him to Gotham.

"Headaches. Debilitating headaches. And he’s hearing voices," Ramsey explained. "He goes to Gotham to get help with this, to see a physician there, and in the meantime, his A.R.G.U.S. story continues. His wife is still head of A.R.G.U.S. and he’s co-head, and that’s part of what he brings when he goes to these cities. He’s there to assist and help in whatever way he can with his access to A.R.G.U.S. That’s a very big part of who he is."

Are you looking forward to Ramsey's return to the Arrowverse? Let us know in the comments.