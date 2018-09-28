DC Animated Series Statues Trailer Teases Villains

Sideshow Collectibles’s line of DC Animated Universe statues, which has so far featured characters like Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman, is taking a turn for the sinister.

During a recent promotional video, Sideshow teased the arrival of some of the series’ villains — and gave a first look at the silhouette of Joker and Harley Quinn.

Whether the two will be sold as a two-pack or as single statues is not clear from the positioning, although it seems more likely than not that they will be made available as individual characters. Harley seems to have hyenas on a leash, which combined with Joker’s own size might prove prohibitively large for some customers.

As for The Joker, he may not have a big, warm, cuddly (?) pet, but he does have what appears to be the Laughing Fish from 1978’s Detective Comics #475, which was eventually adapted (loosely) into an episode of the animated series of the same name.

The first statue in the Animated Series collection, Batman, is available for pre-order now at a price point of $475. You can read the details on that one below.

Inspired by Batman’s iconic animated appearances, this collectible captures the dynamic motion and action-packed energy of the Caped Crusader in a beloved art style. The Batman Statue measures 16″ tall, depicting the Dark Knight taking a running leap off of a Gotham rooftop base as bats take wing into the night.



The resin Batman Statue features a sculpted costume, stylized to capture the movement and striking silhouette of the World’s Greatest Detective. His grey bodysuit has the animated bat-symbol on the chest along with black gloves and boots, a black sculpted cape, and a yellow utility belt. Batman’s portrait features a pointed cowl with white eyes and a determined expression as the hero prepares to leap from the rooftops to protect his city from crime.



The Exclusive Edition of the Batman Statue includes an alternate right hand holding a stylized grapple gun, the perfect piece of tech for traversing the urban Gotham setting.

The statue, from designers Scott Wade and Ian MacDonald, features a sculpt by Matt Black and paint by Kat Sapene, Holly Knevelbaard, and the Sideshow Design & Development Team. It is expected to ship between July and September of 2019.