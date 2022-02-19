DC Free Comic Book Day 2022 Offerings Revealed

Free Comic Book Day, typically the first Saturday in May, has been in flux since the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in everyone’s plans. This year however it seems most publishers are getting back into the swing of what fans expect as DC Comics has confirmed their slate of titles that will be released on on Saturday, May 7th. Last year the publisher released first looks at their Fear State storyline plus a preview of two Suicide Squad books, this year DC will release a tease of their Dark Crisis event but also a Free Comic Book Day one-shot tie-in to the upcoming animated movie DC League of Super-Pets.

“(Dark Crisis) is a very massive event,” writer Joshua Williamson previously revealed to ComicBook.com. “And to us, it’s really about the legacy of the DCU and really showing that all of these different pieces, all of these large aspects of the DCU, including the generational, like history, all the stuff with the sidekicks, also the legacy or the new heroes, all of these things are important and crucial to the DCU. And I wanted to use an event to showcase that….I wanted to take all that energy and apply it to right now. And I wanted to show that at the end of the day, when the Justice League loses and they die, how does the world actually react to that? And how do all of these newer heroes we’ve introduced over the last like 30 years, not just someone who’s introduced recently, but all of these heroes, even characters like Dick Grayson, like how does he react now knowing?”

You can find all three 2922 Free Comic Book Day titles from DC Comics below!

DARK CRISIS FCBD SPECIAL EDITION 2022 #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON and more!

Art by JIM CHEUNG, DANIEL SAMPERE, and more!

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

$.30 NET per copy | 32 pages

Standard periodical

6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″

ON SALE 5/7/22

Witness the rise and fall of the Justice League! The event years in the making is here with Dark Crisis! The Justice League is comics’ greatest super-team—made up of DC Comics’ legendary heroes, they have saved the world countless times. No crisis was too much for them to handle…until now! The Justice League has been defeated by the Great Darkness and its army of DC’s most dangerous enemies—now a new generation of heroes must rise to protect not only the Multiverse…but also the legacy of the DCU!

A prelude to DC Comics’ biggest story of 2022! Includes a preview and art from Dark Crisis #1 coming, in June! Don’t miss out on this Free Comic Book Day special featuring the blockbuster talents of Joshua Williamson, Jim Cheung, and Daniel Sampere! For free!

Joshua Williams on Dark Crisis

“Part of my initial pitch in this book was that legacy does mean different things to different people, right? Like Deathstroke sees legacy as something that is bad. It is something that he doesn’t like. And I think someone like Black Adam is very conflicted on it, but somebody like Wally sees it as a good thing, right? It’s a continuation of something that was built, and we can keep moving forward with it. And throughout the story, all the characters are going to exhibit different sides of what legacy means to them. To me, sometimes… I think there’s this quote from Hamilton where it’s like, ‘Legacy is a seed that you don’t get to watch grow.’ And I wanted to play around with a lot of those ideas.”

“And then you look at even the Superman movie, there’s a line that Jor-El has about how he’s sending Clark out there, but he doesn’t get to see what happens. That is his legacy. And he has to have kind of faith in that. It’s funny you bring up what legacy means because that’s a big part of the story, because everybody comes at it from a different angle throughout the story, like Dick has his version of it, John has his version of it, and you find these things kind of come into conflict with each other. And that’s a big part of the story is that how legacy can mean different things to different characters and how they end up having conflict over it.”

GALAXY: THE PRETTIEST STAR FCBD SPECIAL EDITION 2022 #1

Written by JADZIA AXELROD

Art and cover by JESS TAYLOR

$.30 NET per copy | 32 pages

Standard periodical

6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″

ON SALE 5/7/22

Every day in Taylor Barzelay’s life might seem perfect—but every day is torture. Taylor is actually the Galaxy Crowned, an alien princess from the planet Cyandii, and one of the few survivors of an intergalactic war. For six long, painful years, Taylor has accepted her duty to remain in hiding as a boy on Earth. But that all changes when Taylor meets Metropolis girl Katherine “call me Kat” Silverberg, whose confidence is electrifying. Suddenly, Taylor no longer wants to hide, even if exposing her true identity could attract her greatest enemies.

This Free Comic Book Day special edition is a standard periodical size and features an excerpt from the upcoming original graphic novel.

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS FCBD SPECIAL EDITION 2022 #1

