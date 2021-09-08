DC Announces Plans For Batman Day 2021

Out of all of the characters in DC Comics’ arsenal, none have become world-renowned quite like Batman. For several years, the publisher has been celebrating DC’s Dark Knight with an annual Batman Day — and now, we know what this year’s proceedings will entail. On Wednesday, DC officially announced its plans for Batman Day 2021, which will be held on Saturday, September 18th. The day will feature the release of some monumental and highly-anticipated projects tied to the caped crusader, as well as additional content and surprises across comics, movies, TV, and more.

Leading the day will be the debut of Batman: The Audio Adventures, an HBO Max-exclusive scripted podcast that will debut all ten episodes on Batman Day, September 18th. The scripted draws inspiration from the vintage noir atmosphere of the celebrated Batman: The Animated Series, the spirited fun of the classic 1960s Batman TV series, and the entire 80-plus year history of Batman. Described as a “rollicking” and “over-the-top” adventure, the series will star Jeffrey Wright as Batman, Rosario Dawson as Catwoman, and John Leguizamo as The Riddler. The series is written and directed by Emmy-winning Saturday Night Live alum Dennis McNicholas, includes devilishly delightful original music by Doug Bossi, and also features performances by Chris Parnell, Melissa Villaseñor, Seth Meyers, Brent Spiner, Ike Barinholtz, Bobby Moynihan, Kenan Thompson, Jason Sudeikis, Alan Tudyk, Heidi Gardner, Brooke Shields, Paul Scheer, Tim Meadows, Fred Armisen, and Ray Wise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Additionally, it has been announced that Batman: The Audio Adventures will get an 80-page prestige format one-shot comic, which will be released in October. The issue will feature a prequel story by Dennis McNicholas, Bobby Moynihan, Heidi Gardner, Paul Scheer, and more; with art by Leonardo Romero, Juni Ba, and more, and a cover by Dave Johnson.

In the days leading up to Batman Day, DC will also be launching its previously-announced Batman: The World anthology, a 184-page hardcover tribute that will feature stories from comic creators from across the globe. The anthology will be released on Tuesday, September 14th, and will also offer a free “sampler” at participating comic book retailers, digital platforms, bookstores, and DC Universe Infinite.

The day will also see DC releasing a special reprint of Batman/Fortnite Zero Point #1, a special edition of Batman Knightwatch Bat-Tech #1, and a limited-edition comic and merchandise line partnering Batman with the gaming organization FaZe Clan. Additionally, DC will be debuting its first title through WebToon, Batman: Wayne Family Adventures, the first episode of which will be available to read today.

Cartoon Network will also be celebrating Batman with a lineup of programming, including a new episode of Teen Titans GO! on Batman Day. The episode, titled “Batman’s Birthday Gift,” follows the Titans as they try to deliver a birthday gift to Batman but face detours several times along the way.

For more information about Batman Day, you can visit the event’s official website here.

Are you excited for Batman Day 2021? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Batman Day will occur on Saturday, September 18th.