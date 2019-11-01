Arrow Producer Shares Early Concept Image for Crisis on Infinite Earths

The Arrowverse is about to jump into its biggest crossover event yet with “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, a callback to the iconic 1980s DC Comics event. The comic book version of “Crisis” saw the convoluted timelines of the DC Comics multiverse retconned into a more mainstream continuity via a cosmic threat big enough to threat every reality in the multiverse, and the TV version is taking that same approach, bringing Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, and even the likes of Black Lightning together – and a lot of other famous DC TV and movie characters, as well. An event that size needs an equally big marketing and promotional campaign, and today we’re getting a peek at what some of that could’ve looked like.

Take a look at this early concept art for the Arrowverse “Crisis on Infinity Earths” logo:

This isn’t the final/actual main title, but I was looking at in on my computer this morning in relation to the genuine article, so I thought I’d share. #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/stZ11kq8Fy — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) November 1, 2019

This early concept for the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Arrowverse crossover was shared by the franchise’s executive producer Marc Guggenheim. His tease includes mention of the official “Crisis” logo that we will be getting, and just how far that design has come since the example we have here – in other words, some major sizzle to sell the steak.

It may seem silly to some fans to see people have interest in something the title logo and design for an Arrowverse crossover, but the franchise has indeed created several stylistic signatures for itself, and the unique look and style of its title sequences is definitely one of them. It’s an even better experience for longtime fans when those traditional title logo for each show get flipped and remixed for these larger crossover events. With “Crisis on Infinite Earths” being the biggest crossover in the history of the franchise, the title logo sequence for “Crisis” will need to be an event in and of itself.

Crisis on Infinite Earths kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.