Kevin Conroy Makes the Perfect Batman Day Tweet

Batman Day is coming up on Saturday and DC is promoting the event on social media ahead of the big event. Kevin Conroy is no stranger to the Caped Crusader and he had the perfect response to the proposed holiday. He quote tweeted the official account’s hype real and asked, “Isn’t every day Batman day?” Honestly, that is just a great question and maybe the company can incorporate that sentiment into their plans for next year.

Conroy served as the voice of Batman: The Animated Series‘ titular character. Fans of that cartoon had plenty to celebrate this summer after the actor was announced as a part of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” on The CW. Most have assumed that he will be playing Bruce Wayne/Batman in some capacity, and it seems pretty likely. It has been more than 25 years since Conroy first voiced the hero and he’s lent his talents to numerous projects featuring the character.

I thought everyday was Batman Day https://t.co/6yCVMa9jHt — Kevin Conroy (@RealKevinConroy) September 18, 2019

He isn’t the only longtime DC Animated Universe presence that fans wanted to see in the upcoming event. His arch-nemesis from BTAS, Mark Hamil, has been requested as The Joker in the crossover numerous times. Conroy even responded to those pleas and said that it would be cool to see on-screen. The two actually reprised their roles for the Batman Arkham series where it was just like old times again for a whole new generation of players.

So many familiar faces from comic movies and TV shows are set to appear in the latest “Crisis.” Burt Ward from the beloved Batman TV series with the late Adam West will appear. Brandon Routh will take to the skies as Superman again. As will Tom Welling, which came as a surprise when it got announced today. The cast of Black Lightning will get their first taste of the Arrowverse as well in the crossover.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is the biggest crossover event that The CW’s DC Universe TV series has attempted thus far. Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning and Batwoman are all participating over the course of the story. Questions about the on-screen canon are everywhere, and comments by cast and producers at Comic Con only fueled speculation. People are wondering if Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) will die. Who will save the lives of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Kara Zor-El (Melissa Benoist), who were “destined” to die in the event?

Could “Crisis on Infinite Earths” lead to a unified multiverse like it did in the comics? Supergirl and Black Lightning would be folded into the same continuity if this were the case. All of these questions hinge on the collected heroes besting the Anti-Monitor, played by LaMonica Garrett. Needless to say, the creators have a couple of curveballs to throw as the event draws nearer, and those adjustments will probably be enough to keep fans off-balance.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will air on The CW this winter.