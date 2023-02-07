DC Just Resurrected A Major Batman Villain

DC knows that you can't keep a good villain down for too long – and that's certainly proving to be true in the Batman Universe! Batman is at the heart of the latest DC comic book crossover event, "Lazarus Planet," where he and his son Damian caused an entire volcano full of Lazarus Pit resin to erupt all over Earth. In the event's latest chapter, Lazaurs Planet Next Evolution, we learn how the Lazarus resin changes the game for some newer DC characters.

WARNING: LAZARUS PLANET NEXT EVOLUTION SPOILERS FOLLOW!

One of those characters explored in Lazarus Planet Next Evolution happens to be Flatline, the sidekick of Lord Death Man who we met in Batman comics in 2021 and got to know in Damian Wayne's Robin series that same year, which focused on the 'League of Lazarus' fighting tournament that preceded the Lazarus Planet event. The key here is Flatline's metahuman ability to absorb the skills of dead people – a power that leads her on a strange journey during the Lazarus Volcano's eruption...

In Flatline's Lazarus Planet Next Evolution story, we learn that while the Lazarus resin raining from the sky doesn't give Flatline new powers or change her abilities, it does start the phenomenon of a disembodied voice speaking to her constantly – one that knows her and seems to be calling on her with a distinct purpose. The quest takes Flatline to Tokyo, Japan, where she uncovers a safe house owned by the League of Assassins, and Ra's al Ghul's longtime attendant Ubu waiting.

Ubu and Flatline (and a bunch of ninjas) have it out in a dojo house, but Flatline's skills ultimately get her the prize she's actually after – an urn where the ghostly voice is calling from. When Flatline opens the urn, Ra's al Ghul's spirit escapes and the man himself re-appears in the flesh!

How Did Ra's al Ghul Dide?

Ra's al Ghul's death occurred almost a year ago and was the shocking twist in the opening chapter of the "Shadow War" story arc. Former hero Geo-Force disguised himself as Deathstroke and assassinated Ra's, just as he was giving a public speech about using his lifetimes of knowledge and resources to actually help the world in a positive way. Geo-Force's attack left Ra's dead and disintegrated, making it hard to believe that it was anything a Lazarus Pit could fix.

However, it's now abundantly clear that Ra's al Ghul had a backup plan to resurrect himself, even if his body was destroyed. All he needed was someone who could hear his call from beyond the grave. Now that Ra's is back, he has plans for Flatline, Ubu, and his empire.

Lazarus Planet is currently running through various DC comic books.