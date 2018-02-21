DC Cancels ‘Supergirl’

DC’s Supergirl series will be cancelled, with its final issue shipping in April, writer Steve Orlando confirmed via Twitter.

The series was conspicuously absent from solicitation released earlier today from the publisher. In May, DC will cancel Batgirl and the Birds of Prey and Super Sons, while April will see Supergirl end at the same time as Trinity.

“While the story that began in Supergirl: Rebirth concludes in #20, I couldn’t be more grateful for what we’ve accomplished in Supergirl,” Orlando tweeted. “Wherever Kara goes next will be amazing! Thank you all for your incredible support, for this singular run, and to my co-creators and editors! It has been an honor, and a pleasure, to add new layers and moments to Kara’s world. And I can’t wait to show you what’s coming next with The Unexpected! I could not be luckier to work with Ryan Sook and Cary Nord, making the biggest comics I’ve been part of yet!”

It is not clear whether the series will end due to sales numbers or if it is more a matter of clearing a path for Bendis’s take on the Superman mythos.

While Bendis has said his run will not ignore the acclaimed Peter J. Tomasi (Superman) and Dan Jurgens (Action Comics) runs that preceded it, the cancellation of Super Sons and Supergirl paints a picture of a lean, mean Superman office with only two voices — Bendis and Gene Luen Yang, whose New Super-Man and the Justice League of China continues — being heard.

The series, which launched at the start of DC’s Rebirth initiative in May of 2016, more closely resembled the Supergirl TV show than any previous version of the character in the comics had, with ties to the DEO, adoptive parents who were alive and well, and a relationship with Cat Grant.

Supergirl #20 will hit the stands on April 11 from writers Steve Orlando and Jody Houser with artist Robson Rocha. You can see the official solicitation text below.

Supergirl #20

Written by STEVE ORLANDO and JODY HOUSER

Art and cover by ROBSON ROCHA

Variant cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

Supergirl must fight both Mokkari and the out-of-dimension Viking Judge to save Director Bones from the fury of the Viking’s magical ax! Meanwhile, with Director Bones out of the picture, Cameron Chase and Lar-On must break into the D.E.O. to save Veritas before the clock counts down to zero and the psycho-redactor erases her memories forever!

On sale APRIL 11 • 32 pg, FC • $3.99 US • RATED T7