DC Cancels Wrestling-Inspired Lucha Explosiva Action Figures

DC Collectibles announced one of their coolest line of figures at this year's New York Toy Fair, a line inspired by Luchadors called ¡Lucha Explosiva!. As the name implies, it features DC icons like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and more all given Lucha Libre makeovers. The line made quite an impression at Toy Fair, but unfortunately, DC Collectibles has sent out notices through Diamond to comic stores announced the cancellation of the line.

DC Collectibles does not say why the line is being canceled but they did state that it will not be resolicited. As Bleeding Cool notes, this isn't the first time this has happened with DC Collectibles, but we are definitely hoping that these eventually do find their way to shelves.

Seriously, the designs are just too good. The line featured Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Deathstroke, Brainiac, and Cheetah, and they nailed the Luchador aesthetic. Batman, Wonder Woman, Deathstroke, and Cheetah were especially good, and Slade even came with a beaten chair that was probably made that way by hitting Batman in the back.

(Photo: DC)

I mean, it makes sense if you think about it. If Deathstroke was a wrestler he would totally be a heel.

You can check out the official description of the line below.

"DC Collectibles is always striving to bring fans imaginative new ways to extend and celebrate DC's most iconic characters. DC ¡Lucha Explosiva! is a passion project for us. We're all huge fans of Lucha Libre, and merging Mexican Luchadores with superheroes seemed like a perfect fit. Besides obvious similarities like masks, capes and secret identities, we also think there is a huge crossover between fan bases. With ¡Lucha Explosiva!, DC Prime and other new items debuting this year, DC Collectibles has something special for everyone — for both longtime collectors and new fans alike."

