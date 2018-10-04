DC Comics To Censor Full Frontal Nudity From Future ‘Batman: Damned’ Print Copies

Batman: Damned #1 certainly got people talking about Batman‘s…well, little Bat, but soon you won’t be able to find it in print.

Much was made about one particular panel of art from Batman: Damned, which thanks to the lighting used in the scenes gives a glimpse of Batman’s junk. While the initial print run contained that scene unedited, DC Entertainment will be censoring that scene in reprints of the issue. Still, it’s not like you can’t find a copy at the moment, as there are at least 115,000 copies of it in print thanks to the original run (via THR).

Videos by ComicBook.com

DC Entertainment already censored the digital versions of Batman: Damned, and while DC has not offered an official statement on censoring the scene, a source close to the project said that DC later decided that the nudity did not add to the story, and so decided to remove it.

Batman: Damned is the first release from DC’s Black Label line, a line aimed at mature readers. It seems odd then that DC would decide to censor its first project after the fact.

Batman: Damned #1 is written by Brian Azzarello and drawn by Lee Bermejo with a cover by Bermejo and a variant by Jim Lee. You can find the official description below.

“DC BLACK LABEL, the highly anticipated new imprint from DC Comics, starts here!

The Joker is dead.

There is no doubt about that. But whether Batman finally snapped his scrawny neck or some other sinister force in Gotham City did the deed is still a mystery.

Problem is, Batman can’t remember…and the more he digs into this labyrinthian case, the more his mind starts to doubt everything he’s uncovering.

So who better to set him straight than…John Constantine? Problem with that is as much as John loves a good mystery, he loves messing with people’s heads even more. So with John’s “help,” the pair will delve into the sordid underbelly of Gotham as they race toward the mind-blowing truth of who murdered The Joker.

BATMAN: DAMNED is a bimonthly super-natural horror story told by two of comics’ greatest modern creators—a visceral thrill-ride that proudly puts the “black” in BLACK LABEL.”

Batman: Damned #1 is in comic stores now.