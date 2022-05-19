DC's Batwheels Casts Blue Beetle, SpongeBob SquarePants Stars

✖

DC Comics just announced the voice cast for Batwheels on Cartoon Network. On the Cartoonito programming block, preschool-age viewers will get to go on adventures with a very different iteration of the Bat-Family. Alongside the heroic vehicles will be Gina Rodriguez as Catwoman according to The Hollywood Reporter. On the other side of things are Xolo Mariduena as Snowy the Snowcrawler (Mr. Freeze's ride) and Tom Kenny's Crash. The SpongeBob veteran's character is one of Badcomputer's robotic cronies. The Legion of Zoom is coming for the Batwheels. In this show, the Legion are brought to life by Badcomputer. It's all a very charming twist on Batman and his rogues' gallery. Warner Bros. Animation is excited for the younger set to meet all of these colorful characters when Batwheels gets rolling on Cartoon Network this fall.

"From Batman: The Animated Series to Teen Titans Go!, superhero storytelling has definitely been one of our superpowers here at Warner Bros. Animation," Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios President Sam Register said. "We are so excited to bring that expertise over to the preschool space and take something that all kids love, cool vehicles, and give it a turbo boost with Batman!"

"Batwheels is the perfect show to headline our new foray into preschool," added Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics (GKYAC). "I can't wait for all the aspiring super heroes out there to meet this whole new batch of crime-fighters."

Here's how DC Comics describes the upcoming young audiences show: "The Batwheels are a team of sentient super-powered crimefighting vehicles that help Batman, Robin and Batgirl—as well as a host of additional DC Super Heroes—keep Gotham City safe. Created only recently by the Batcomputer, our mechanized heroes are essentially kids with little to no life experience—in other words, young heroes who are not unlike the preschool audience Batwheels is designed for."

"Led by Bam (The Batmobile), the Batwheels also consist of Bibi (The Batgirl Cycle), Red (The Redbird), Jett (The Batwing) and Buff (The Bat Truck). The fledgling team must navigate the growing pains of being a newly formed super-team as well as the growing pains that come with just being a kid. Batwheels promises to be a relatable and aspirational series that will follow the journey of this unique new team as they thrill and entertain with their heroic adventures while demonstrating to kids the value of self-confidence, friendship and teamwork."

Will you be watching Batwheels with your family? Let us know down in the comments!