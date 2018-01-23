DC Comics Launches Stylish Superhero Blazers for Women

DC Comics has partnered with Fun.com in the past on a line of DC and Marvel suits for men, a range of stylish winter coats for men and women, and a whole bunch of “ugly” Christmas sweaters. Now they’ve launched a line of blazer options for women that feature subtle prints with DC Comics heroes. These options include:

DC Comics Boyfriend Blazer – Available on Amazon for $59.99: Features a shawl collar, classic flap pockets, and a custom print lining featuring the powerful women from DC Comics. Materials: 80% polyester 20% rayon. Available in sizes 2 to 18.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DC Comics Vintage Print One-Button Blazer – Available on Amazon for $59.99: The colorful lining of this blazer features Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, Batgirl, Supergirl, and Catwoman. The exterior of the lightweight jacket is a sharp black with a notched lapel, front faux pockets, and three buttons on the sleeve. Materials: 80% polyester 20% rayon. Available in sizes 2 to 18.

DC Comics Vintage Print Trousers – Available on Amazon for $39.99: Inside the waist of these trousers is a repeating pattern featuring Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, Batgirl, Supergirl, and Catwoman. The trousers make for a perfect paring with the DC Comics one-button blazer, though it can also work with the boyfriend blazer. Materials: 80% polyester 20% rayon. Available in sizes 2 to 18.

DC Comics Vintage Print Pencil Skirt – Available on Amazon for $39.99: In black, this skirt hits below the knee and is designed to pair with the vintage one-button blazer with the same interior pattern. Again, it would also look great with the boyfriend blazer. Materials: 80% polyester 20% rayon. Available in sizes 2 to 18.

Given their history, one would expect a Marvel-themed blazer lineup to launch from Fun.com sometime in the near future. Indeed, those looks are currently in the works and are expected to launch later this year.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.