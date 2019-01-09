DC Comics Joins Comixology Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited, and Amazon Prime

DC Comics is making some big moves to make its biggest titles available to anyone and everyone. Not long after launching the DC Universe streaming service, which has a long list of classic titles available to read as part of the subscription, the comic publisher has signed a new deal with Amazon to make its books even more widely available.

On Tuesday, DC announced a new deal that will allow several popular books to be read with subscriptions to comixology Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited, and Amazon Prime Reading.

The company notes that thousands of single issues from both DC and DC Vertigo will be available on these services, in addition to quite a few collections and graphic novels. These comics will come at no additional cost to subscribers of the three aforementioned services.

“We are thrilled to now include an incredible selection of DC’s vast library of Super Heroes and DC Vertigo titles as part of comiXology Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited, and Prime Reading, bringing an even bigger benefit to all our subscription members” said comiXology CEO and Co-Founder David Steinberger. “With the addition of DC and DC Vertigo titles we’re providing more convenience and a great opportunity for readers to discover and explore some of the best stories comics have to offer at no additional cost to their current Prime, Kindle Unlimited or comiXology unlimited subscription.”

“DC is constantly looking at ways of growing the audience for comics and graphic novels, so teaming up with comiXology Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited and Prime Reading is a natural fit,” said John Cunningham, Senior Vice President of Sales & Trade Marketing. “From Aquaman to Sandman, there’s so much for DC readers, old and new, to love here.”

As of Tuesday’s announcement, the following titles have all been made available as part of the three subscriptions.

DC:

All Star Superman

Animal Man (2011-2014)

Aquaman (2011-2016)

Arrow (2012-2013)

Batgirl (2016- )

Batman (2011-2016)

Batwoman (2011-2015)

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns

Batman: The Long Halloween

Batman: White Knight

Cyborg (2016- )

Green Lanterns (2016-)

Harley Quinn (2016-)

Identity Crisis

Injustice: Gods Among Us (2013)

Injustice 2 (2017-)

The Mulitversity (2014)

New Super-Man (2016-)

Supergirl (2016-)

Teen Titans (2016-)

Wonder Woman (2016-)

DC Vertigo:

100 Bullets

American Vampire

Astro City (2013- )

Books of Magick: Life During Wartime (2004-2005)

Clean Room (2015-2017)

Doom Patrol (1987-1995)

Ex-Machina

Fables

Hellblazer

Preacher

The Sandman

Scalped

Sweet Tooth

Transmetropolitan

V for Vendetta

Watchmen

Y: The Last Man

