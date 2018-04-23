DC Comics One:12 Collective Darkseid Figure Now Available to Order

Mezco Toyz’s One:12 Collective line is fantastic, but they’ve definitely cranked things up a notch or two with their new 7.5-inch Darkseid figure. They’re touting it as “the first ever fully articulated Poly-Stone figure”, which is interesting because Poly-Stone is a material that’s normally used in statues. Applying it to a figure with 28 points of articulation is no small feat.

The figure also features magnetically interchangeable faceplates, LED light-up Omega Beam eyes, metal accents, and a whole bunch of accessories. All of this adds up to a $180 price tag, which pushes it into territory normally reserved for high-end figures from the likes of Hot Toys. Still, collectors will undoubtedly snap this unique figure up, so grab one here while you can (shipment is slated for November). The official description and complete list of features are available below.

“The One:12 Collective Darkseid figure is the first ever fully articulated Poly-Stone figure featuring a newly created One:12 Collective body that encompasses his immense stone physique. Incorporating magnetically interchangeable faceplates and light-up Omega Beam eyes, Darkseid is primarily made of Poly-Stone with casted metal accents to achieve a level of authenticity never achieved with the character. The tyrannical New God is clothed in his signature royal tunic with a real metal helmet, chest plate, waist belt, and includes an Apokoliptian ceremonial cloak with an armored harness. His sentient Mother Box super-computer is also made from metal and magnetically stores on the back of his belt.”

“Darkseid, ruling dictator of the dystopian planet of Apokolips, seeks to abolish freewill and enslave all life in the universe. A being of unparalleled strength, intelligence and boundless evil, his divine powers make him not only a threat to the heroes of earth, but to every world within his grasp.”

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE DARKSEID FIGURE FEATURES:

• One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation

• One (1) Light-Up helmet with four (4) magnetically interchangeable faceplates (removable)

• Hand painted authentic detailing

• Approximately 19 cm tall

• Six (6) interchangeable hands

• One (1) pair of fists (L&R)

• One (1) pair of Mother Box holding hands (L&R)

• One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R)



COSTUME:

• Metal Helmet

• Metal Chest plate and shoulder armor

• Vest garment

• Metal waist belt

• Metal shoulder harness and cape (removable)

• Boots with metal heels



ACCESSORIES:

• One (1) Mother Box (magnetically attaches to belt)

• One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

• One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

