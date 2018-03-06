DC Comics ‘Shazam!’ Set Video Shows Full Costume In Action

The first photo of the Shazam! costume recently hit the internet, and now you can get your first look at Zachary Levi in action on the set.

The studio is currently filming Shazam!, and a recent sequence involving a bus was caught on camera by a fan. Jeremy Lawrence said “They’re filming #Shazam outside my building. #DC #ZacharyLevi #Shazam,” and caught a scene where Levi is in full costume. He seems to have either helped stop or caused it to break down, but either way, he seems to be trying to explain something to them as they run away.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can also get a better look at the front of his suit, which features a big yellow lightning bolt like in the comics, though the camera is a bit far away so you can’t see some of the finer details.

Hopefully, an official image of the suit will be released soon.

Most of the movie is still shrouded in mystery, but the cast is starting to come together. Shazam! stars Levi, Mark Strong (Sivana), Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Fulton, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Cooper Andrews, and Marta Milans.

The film brought on The Rock as an executive producer, who will be producing alongside Christopher Godsick, Jeffrey Chernov, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia.

You can find the official description of Shazam! below.

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).”

Next up for DC is Aquaman, which lands in theaters on December 21. Shazam! is slated to hit theaters on April 5, 2019.