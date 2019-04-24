DC Reveals Who The ‘Heroes In Crisis’ Killer Is

DC Comics’ Heroes in Crisis has teased the identity of the responsible hero for Sanctuary’s fall and massacre as either Booster Gold or Harley Quinn, something they’ve continued to toy with throughout the series. Both characters feel the other one did it, but things are much more complicated than they appear initially, especially after we learned last issue that Wally West was actually alive…well, kind of. Now Tom King has lifted the veil of secrecy even in more in Heroes in Crisis #8, and fans are definitely going to be split as a result. Incoming spoilers for Heroes in Crisis #8, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

The issue is told from West’s point of view, who recalls that during his therapy at Sanctuary he couldn’t shake the feeling of being alone, despite everyone telling him he wasn’t and that other people were there going through similar things. They always encouraged him, but he couldn’t process that he wasn’t alone, and since anonymity is how the whole thing works, he couldn’t talk to or meet the others who were at the facility.

Batman’s security measures would split all the data from the confessionals that were recorded in billions of pieces so they could never be pieced back together again, but even that is no match for the fastest man alive. He was able to go fast enough to assemble and view all the footage from every hero at Sanctuary, and as he states, “in an instant I saw every confession, every hero. Every accident. Every horror. Every tear. Everyone. In an instant, I experienced the totality of a thousand heroes in crisis. And for an instant…I wasn’t alone. It broke me.”

He would then go outside to get some air, but the Sanctuary alarms went off after detecting his activity, causing all the other heroes to rush outside as well. It’s here that Wally describes what being a speedster entails, calling the speed force power inside of him a burden. “Having that inside you, and I’ve had it since I was a kid, it takes control. Every second of every day, you’re pushing back at something.” He then admits that after seeing all that hurt, for the first time, he lost control, and the resulting shockwave of the speed force killed all of his fellow heroes.

He would then set about using that trademark speed to deceive Booster and Harley, putting them back in simulation chambers that showed his dead body along with the rest of the fallen heroes so they would believe he was dead. He then found himself 5 days in the future and killed that version, bringing the body back to the past and putting him alongside the other bodies. He then took out the robots at Sanctuary and left a message on the wall, and left the scene distracting to throw Barry and Batman off the trail.

That’s a lot to process, and crazily enough it isn’t over until next issue, where anything could happen. In the meantime, you can check out the spoiler images above.

Heroes in Crisis #8 is written by Tom King and is drawn by Mitch Gerads and Travis Moore and lettered by Clayton Cowles. You can check out the official description below.

“You’ve seen all the clues. You’ve heard the testimony and eavesdropped on the secret confessions of the World’s Greatest Super Heroes. Now, with the killer revealed, it’s time to find out why. What could have driven a hero to the brink, to turn a savior into a murderer? Rifts will form between old allies, and the trinity of Wonder Woman, Superman and Batman will have their leadership challenged and will question their own judgment. Sanctuary has become something they never imagined…and it’s still potentially carrying on without them!”

Heroes in Crisis #8 is in comic stores now.

What did you think of the issue? Let us know in the comments or hit me up @MattMuellerCB on twitter for all things comics!

