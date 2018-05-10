DC Comics Raises Price Of Ongoing Titles To $3.99

DC Comics fans will have to get used to a new price point going forward, and the change starts right now.

DC Comics has announced that all of its ongoing titles will be priced at $3.99, and that affects both digital and physical copies. At first, only certain titles were raised to $3.99, such as Wonder Woman and The Flash, but now that Superman and Action Comics are priced at the higher price it will include all titles.

When DC instituted the Rebirth era, one of the standout aspects was a line-wide hold at $2.99, something DC promoted quite a bit during the launch. It made sense, as Marvel had moved to just about line-wide usage of the $3.99 price point.

Now there are two exceptions, at least for the moment. DC’s kid’s titles are currently still at the previous price, and DC’s New Age of DC Heroes line, which features books like Curse of Brimstone, Damage, Sideways, Silencer, The Terrifics, and more, will also remain at the $2.99 price point. It makes sense, as that price point was big in the line’s marketing, especially since these are less established or brand new characters leading these books.

It’s currently unknown if this will affect DC’s current shipping strategy for some of its blockbuster titles. Currently, bigger books are shipped twice monthly, but if DC continues to tweak its services we could end up seeing those books reverted back to once a month.

DC also recently made a change to its digital strategy, as they are now removing complimentary digital copies from most of their books. DC has said though that while the program is being removed from most of the standard titles, it will still be utilized in special events, annuals, and high profile issues. Also, kids titles and books from The New Age of Heroes line will remain at $2.99.

If there was a time for a big change it would now though, as the creative side is going through some shifts. The Superman, Batman, and Justice League books are all currently in the midst of big changes with new creative teams coming aboard, so if it was going to happen it might as well be now.

So, will this affect how many DC books you continue to buy? Are you happy with the changes? Let us know in the comments!