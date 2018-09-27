Former DC Exec Diane Nelson Deletes Twitter After Being Harassed

Many DC movies fans are passionate about Batman v Superman, Man of Steel, and Justice League. But sometimes, that passion can be toxic, as evidenced by Diane Nelson‘s decision to leave Twitter.

The former DC Entertainment President responded to the footage and photos of Joaquin Phoenix on the set of The Joker, praising the tone and appearance of the film. “LOVE IT! Great story, great actor, specific and string vision from talented director. What DC should have been doing since Nolan. Even if die hard fans struggle with his vision,” Nelson wrote on the site.

When someone accused her of being a snake in the grass, a reference to Justice League director Zack Snyder being replaced by Joss Whedon before the film’s release, she responded: “I happen to count Zack Snyder among those things, if you are insinuating otherwise. No snake here.”

Unfortunately, that did not abate the harassment online and Nelson has since deleted her Twitter account.

This is yet another unfortunate development that will likely set back the fan campaign to get Warner Bros. to release the Snyder Cut. While some fans criticized Justice League and directed their ire at Nelson, a lot of the harassment came from fans who want to see Zack Snyder’s unfettered vision of the film.

Fans accused Nelson and Geoff Johns of sabotaging Snyder, leading to him being let go from the film in the middle of production and causing Warner Bros. to turn to Joss Whedon to finish Justice League.

The official word from Warner Bros. and from Snyder is that the first director stepped away after suffering a family tragedy, and that Whedon came on to oversee reshoots. But Whedon received a writing credit on the film for contributing significant rewrites, though he was not credited as a director. Snyder remained the sole director credited on the film.

Snyder has remained active on the social media platform Vero, intimating that he still has not seen the version of Justice League released in theaters. Storyboard artist and DC animation director Jay Oliva insists that a Synder Cut actually exists, instigating more fans to demand Warner Bros. release the movie.

While these DC fans are passionate, the toxicity is starting to drive prominent industry members away from interacting with them. Though Nelson has since left her post at DC Entertainment and Warner Bros., fans still decided to bombard her with harassment. For fans working toward a specific cause, harassment is not a great way to achieve a goal.