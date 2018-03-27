DC Entertainment President Diane Nelson to Take a Leave of Absence

The leadership at Warner Bros. continues to be shaken up as Diane Nelson, the president of DC Entertainment and president of WB’s Consumer Products division, is taking a leave of absence.

Nelson’s break was announced in a memo to employees from Warner Bros. Entertainment CEO Kevin Tsujihara. It will begin next week, and insiders say that Nelson has Tsujihara’s full support, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The report states that Nelson’s leave of absence is the result of her establishing new priorities after a series of events in her personal life, including recovering from back surgery that took place last year.

The DC executive management team of Dan DiDio, Jim Lee, Geoff Johns, and Amit Desai will continue to run the company’s day-to-day operations. Thomas Gewecke will fill in to support that team as needed while Nelson is on leave.

Gewecke serves as Warner Bros.’ Chief Digital Officer and Executive VP of Strategy and Business Development. It remains to be seen how this change will affect DC Entertainment going forward, but it seems like Tsujihara and the company are planning for business as usual.

You can read Tsujihara’s memo in full below:

Dear Colleagues:

Diane Nelson, President of DC Entertainment and President of Warner Bros. Consumer Products, has decided to take time off starting Monday, April 2. After 22 years with the company, she wants to recharge, as well as have immediate and uninterrupted time with her family. This is her decision and the entire senior management team and I support this, and will help facilitate it as follows:

The DC Executive Management team will report to Thomas Gewecke (Chief Digital Officer and EVP, Strategy and Business Development) in the interim

Pam Lifford will report to me in the interim

Diane continues to be an important member of the Warner Bros. family and has worked on many of our most iconic properties. She has contributed greatly to the company’s successes, and we look forward to her returning to the Studio.

In the meantime, please don’t hesitate to reach out to your management team, Thomas or me if you have any questions.

Thank you for your support and continued commitment to excellence in everything we do.

Best regards,

KT