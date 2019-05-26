DC Exec Jim Lee Might Be Teasing Robert Pattinson as Batman

There is a lot of chatter surrounding the future of the DC Comics superhero movies, especially when it comes to the Caped Crusader. But even though the Zack Snyder era might be coming to an end, Warner Bros. Pictures has big plans for The Batman and it sounds like they’ve already found the next man to don the cape and cowl. And now it seems like superstar artist Jim Lee is already teasing actor Robert Pattinson‘s involvement.

The DC Comics executive took to social media ahead of a long flight, showing off the media he planned on consuming during the trip. While gamers might be excited at the appearance of the Elder Scrolls games, some superhero movie fans might have noticed the article mentioning Pattinson.

Of course, this is far from a confirmation that Pattinson is assured to be the next Batman actor. While there hasn’t been any announcement since the initial casting was first revealed to be in the process, it’s since been made clear that Warner Bros. plans to put Pattinson through the ringer before making it official.

It looks like Warner Bros. and filmmaker Matt Reeves want to put their next star through the wringer before committing to a future Batman franchise. Reeves recently spoke with the Hollywood Reporter, explaining how his approach to the franchise will be different from what we’ve seen before.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves explained. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

The Batman is scheduled to be released on June 25, 2021.