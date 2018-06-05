Rumor: Warner Bros. DC Comics Movie Plans for Comic-Con 2018

It sounds like Warner Bros. may be bringing some big DC Films news this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, including the first trailer for Aquaman, the first look at Shazam, and teases for the Wonder Woman sequel, The Batman, and more upcoming projects from the DC Extended Universe.

Self-described “writer” @DanielRPK on Twitter reports that he has heard that Warner Bros. will be bringing the Aquaman trailer to Comic-Con, along with a full panel for the film, as well as a teaser for Shazam, and the first look at villain Cheetah in the Wonder Woman sequel. He’s also heard that Ben Affleck and Matthew Reeves will appear on stage together in a show of solidarity over the next Batman movie and that Warner Bros. will reveal an updated official film slate for the DC Extended Universe.

Daniel does caution that we should all take this “with a grain of salt ” for whatever that is worth. Plans for an event as big as San Diego Comic-Con are often in flux until very close to the day of the event itself, so even if this itinerary of reveals is true now, it may not be true by the time Comic-Con actually comes around.

Bringing an Aquaman trailer at Comic-Con makes a lot of sense since its the next film on DC’s schedule and will only be about six months away from release when Comic-Con takes place. Similarly, some early promotional materials for Shazam are already appearing, so it makes sense to present an official first look at Comic-Con for what will be the next DCEU film after Aquaman.

There have been some rumblings about the Wonder Woman sequel recently as DC Films’ Geoff Johns and director Patty Jenkins have both recently teased the “WW84” logo. Following up with more information and a first look at Cheetah at Comic-Con seems like a logical next step.

As for Affleck and Reeves coming out in support of The Batman, it seems possible as Warner Bros. has often made a moment of having important figure in the DCEU’s future appear on stage together at Comic-Con, such as having the Trinity of Affleck, Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot on stage ahead of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and those three joined by the rest of the Justice League at the Comic-Con before the Justice League movie’s release.

It’s also reasonable to assume that DC Films’ new management has had time to take stock of Justice League‘s disappointing box office and formulate a strategy. Coming out with a strong showing of upcoming releases makes sense, especially with so many films such as Flashpoint, Cyborg, and Green Lantern Corps seemingly floating in development limbo at the moment.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.