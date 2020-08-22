DC FanDome Schedule Site Experiencing Network Error Ahead Of Event

✖

With little time before the beginning of the much hyped event of DC Fandome, users are running into some serious headaches when it comes to accessing the schedule page for the big time virtual convention which has many nervous that they might miss out on some of the upcoming panels. With the twenty four hour event promising to reveal new information about upcoming DC projects such as The Batman, Wonder Woman 1984, and The Suicide Squad, we're crossing our fingers that these issues will be worked out in time to watch the digital experiment roll out for the first time!

With the coronavirus pandemic having caused a number of conventions in 2020 to take a rather different approach for the year, either through cancelling them outright or presenting them entirely online, fans have been waiting for DC Fandome when the company announced that it would be releasing some big news about their upcoming movie and television projects.

DC Fans have taken to Social Media to share of their difficulties in accessing not only the "Schedule Page" but other parts of the site that will let audiences watch some of the biggest panels for the company in hyping their upcoming projects in the world of movies, television, and comics:

@DCComics #DCFanDome is broken. I get "An error occurred: Network Error" when trying to load schedule. Do you think this will be fixed by showtime (10am PST)? — Justin C (@deose42) August 22, 2020

(Photo: Warner Bros Entertainment)

(Photo: Warner Bros Entertainment)

Other conventions such as this year's San Diego Comic Con and Funimation Con have taken the approach of hosting a number of their panels and announcements online, presenting to audiences who would otherwise be unable to come to an event in person thanks to COVID-19. As the DC Fandome has already released art work for both The Batman and Wonder Woman 1984, fans are hyped to see what other big announcements will be made during the online convention. As the announcement that Ben Affleck would be returning to the role of Batman in the upcoming Flash film was dropped prior to the event, it certainly seems like this is a convention where a number of minds will be blown, barring any major technical difficulties that is.

Update: It seems as if the site is now working, no longer requiring Log-in to check the schedule for DC Fandome.

Are you running into technical difficulties using the DC Fandome Website? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the events of DC Fandome!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.