DC Makes Major Change to Justice League Member

There are many Green Lanterns, but two of the most recent additions have become favorites amongst fans, and those would be Simon Baz and Jessica Cruz. Both Lanterns ended up becoming Justice League members too, and one of those Lanterns recently underwent some pretty extreme circumstances. Cruz has been on an adventure in Justice League Odyssey with Cyborg, Azrael, Starfire, and Darkseid, although recently Darkseid turned on everyone in order to activate Sepulkore. That ended up with Darkseid vaporizing Cruz with his Omega Beams, though he crushed her hand and the power ring on it first. Thing is we recently saw her return to the living, but that’s far from the only major change DC Comics made to her.

After she returns to life we find out that Darkseid actually had a hand in keeping her alive, though not intentionally. Hax explains that when Darkseid crushed her hand, he shattered the Power Ring too, but he did it with so much force that shards from the ring ended up being fused into her hand. She also lifted her hand when he blasted her with his Omega Blasts, and that is what allowed the shards to absorb some of that Omega Energy.

That combination is what ultimately healed her and brought her back to life, and as we learn in the last two pages, it also led to something else. As Darkseid’s forces are attacking their ship, the crew is getting overwhelmed until Cruz starts unleashing blasts all around the room, and they ought to look familiar. The zig-zaggy nature looks exactly like Darkseid’s Omega Beams, and it seems Cruz can now channel Omega Blasts out of her hand just like the person who crushed her hand and caused all this in the first place.

Cruz was already powerful with her Lantern ring, but now she’s even more lethal, and Darkseid better watch out.

You can check out the spoiler images above.

Justice League Odyssey #13 is written by Dan Abnett and drawn by Will Conrad, and you can find the official description below.

“Sepulkore is activated! The entire Ghost Sector has been imprisoned and enslaved as a new realm of Apokolips, with Darkseid as its supreme ruler! Returned to power, with reborn New Gods at his side and the Ghost Sector as an implacable fortress, Darkseid sets his sights on the remaining universe! Can anyone stand in his way? Where are Justice League Odyssey? And what are the shocking identities of the heralds who now do Darkseid’s malevolent bidding?”

Justice League Odyssey #13 is in comic stores now.