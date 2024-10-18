DC Reveals New Justice League Spinoff Starring Three Fan-Favorite Characters

DC is already making great strides to relaunch the Justice League, with the team being the focus of a new Justice League Unlimited ongoing series from Mark Waid and Dan Mora. As it turns out, the team’s new era definitely is not stopping there. On Friday, as part of DC’s January 2025 solicitations and New York Comic Con 2024, the publisher officially announced Justice League: The Atom Project, a new comic from writers John Ridley and Ryan Parrott and artist Mike Perkins. As the clever subtitle suggests, The Atom Project will center on both size-changing superheroes Ray Palmer / The Atom and Ryan Choi / The Atom, as well as atomic superhero Nathaniel Adam / Captain Atom. Outside of their similar naming schemes, the trio of characters will be joined together in an effort to help DC’s various superpowered beings regain their proper powers, after things were scrambled by the destruction of the Amazos at the end of the recent event series Absolute Power.

JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE ATOM PROJECT #1

Written by JOHN RIDLEY and RYAN PARROTT

Art and cover by MIKE PERKINS

Variant covers by DAN MORA and KEVIN WADA

1:25 variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

Foil variant cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/1/25

In the wake of Absolute Power, the superpowers of planet Earth are in chaos… and it’s up to the newly reformed Justice League to restore order to that chaos. Enter Ray Palmer and Ryan Choi, together as the heroes called Atom. These brilliant minds get to work crafting the world’s first superpower reallocation and backup system, code named the Atom Project. But not everyone wants their powers back, and Captain Atom is hell-bent on preventing his missing Atomic abilities from ever being found. Join Oscar-winning writer John Ridley, Rogue Sun co-creator Ryan Parrott and Batman: First Knight artist Mike Perkins down the rabbit hole of an intense atomic-fueled spy thriller that will drop change on the DCU like an atomic bomb!

Justice League: The Atom Project is the latest title to join the DC All In initiative, which offers an ongoing line of core titles, featuring bold new directions and jumping-on points for many characters and teams. The initiative also encompasses a reimagined “Absolute” universe of DC’s characters, which is beginning this month with Absolute Batman from Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, Absolute Superman from Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval, and Absolute Wonder Woman from Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman.

“The creation of the Absolute Universe is how I always imagined coming back to DC, and DC All In will be a great jumping-on point for new readers as well as lapsed fans to discover new stories to love and the chance to explore the new directions in store for DC’s core series lineup,” Snyder said in a statement when the initiative was first announced.

As mentioned above, Justice League: The Atom Project #1 will be released wherever comics are sold on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.