DC Announces Panels for New York Comic Con 2024

DC is headed to New York Comic Con in a pretty major way. On Wednesday, the publisher announced its official plans for New York Comic Con 2024, which will be held in mid-October in New York City. DC's panels will include the usual Jim Lee & Friends celebration, as well as a spotlight on the Gotham City side of publishing, and a new look at the Absolute/All In universes.

These publishing panels will be just one extension of DC's presence at NYCC 2024, with confirmation that the DC Studios animated series Creature Commandos will be getting its own panel. Series creator and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn will be in attendance at the panel, alongside executive producer Dean Lorey and stars Frank Grillo, David Harbour, Zoe Chao, Sean Gunn, and Steve Agee.

Walk the dark and gritty streets of the DC Universe with Alex Segura (The Question: All Along the Watchtower), Christian Ward (Batman: City of Madness), Dan Watters (Nightwing), Hayden Sherman (Absolute Wonder Woman), Tate Brombal (Batgirl), and more, for news and surprises involving Batman and the other protectors of Gotham City. Location: Room 406.3

Moderated by: DC Group Editor Rob Levin.

Join Al Ewing (Absolute Green Lantern), Clayton Henry (Action Comics), Dan Mora (Superman, Justice League Unlimited), Daniel Sampere (Wonder Woman), Hayden Sherman (Absolute Wonder Woman), Jason Aaron (Absolute Superman), Jeff Lemire (JSA, Absolute Flash), Jeremy Adams (Green Lantern), Joshua Williamson (Superman), Nick Dragotta (Absolute Batman), Nick Robles (Absolute Flash), Ram V. (The New Gods), Scott Snyder (Absolute Batman), Tom King (Wonder Woman), and more, in an oversized can't-miss NYCC panel that dives deep into DC Comics' new 2024 "All In" comics initiative and looks toward what's coming up in 2025! Location: Room 406.2

Moderated by: DC Executive Editor Chris Conroy, DC Group Editor Paul Kaminski

At this year's New York Comic Con, DC President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee will treat fans to a powerful lineup of surprise announcements, reveals and special guests, along with great conversations with top comic creators, during DC's annual NYCC "Jim Lee & Friends" panel. Location: Room 409

Room 409 Moderated by: DC President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee

What Is DC All In?

As announced earlier this summer, the new initiative will offer both an exciting, reimagined "Absolute" universe of DC's characters, as well as an ongoing line of core titles, featuring bold new directions and jumping-on points for many characters and teams. The Absolute titles will initially encompass Absolute Batman from Snyder and Nick Dragotta, Absolute Superman from Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval, and Absolute Wonder Woman from Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman.

"The creation of the Absolute Universe is how I always imagined coming back to DC, and DC All In will be a great jumping-on point for new readers as well as lapsed fans to discover new stories to love and the chance to explore the new directions in store for DC's core series lineup," Snyder said in a statement when the line was first announced.