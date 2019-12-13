All The DC Comics Movies Confirmed For Next Three Years

DC Films and Warner Bros. have struggled to build the same kind of blockbuster movie universe as Marvel Studios, but that all could be changing soon. Warner Bros. has put new leadership in place, and that leadership has begun work on a whole new era of DC movies. In fact, between 2020 and 2022, we’ll be getting a whole slew of DC movies, with some additional titles (like Shazam! 2) having just been announced. Between everything that Marvel has planned, and the new plans DC is making, it can be hard to keep track of everything that’s coming down the pike.

Scroll below for the full list of DC Movies that have been confirmed for release in the next three years!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Birds of Prey

Release Date: February 7, 2020

“A twisted tale told by Harley Quinn herself, when Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.”

Wonder Woman 1984

Release Date: June 5, 2020

“In 1984, Diana Prince comes into conflict with two formidable foes: Maxwell Lord and Cheetah, while dealing with the resurrection of her lost love, Steve Trevor. Chris Pine returns, and Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal play the new villains.

The Batman

Release Date: June 25, 2021

Plot unknown, though director Matt Reeves has said is will be a detective Noir story inspired by the likes of Chinatown, featuring an ensemble of villains from Batman’s Rogue’s Gallery (Penguin, Riddler, Catwoman, etc.). Robert Pattinson is the new Batman/Bruce Wayne, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, Zoey Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, and Peter Sarsgaard have all been confirmed for the cast.

The Suicide Squad

Release Date: August 6, 2021

James Gunn will give a fresh take on the Suicide Squad story – from an R-rated perspective. Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney and Viola Davis all return; Idris Elba, Taika Waititi, Nathan Fillion, Alice Braga, John Cena, Pete Davidson, Michael Rooker, David Dstmalchian, Sean Gunn, Peter Capaldi and many others fill out this massive ensemble cast.

Black Adam

Release Date: December 22, 2021

A Spinoff of DC’s Shazam! franchise, featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the ancient mystical anti-hero, Black Adam.

Shazam! 2

Release Date: April 1, 2022

The Shazam! sequel has officially been announced, though no details have been revealed – including whether Shazam! 2 will tie into Black Adam.

The Flash

Release Date: July 1, 2022

Ezra Miller’s Flash / Barry Allen from Justice League is getting his own solo film, directed by IT helmer Any Muschietti. No story details have been revealed yet.

Aquaman 2

Release Date: December 16, 2022

James Wan, Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Patrick Wilson all return for the sequel. Rumor is Aquaman could partner with a team of Atlantean heroes known as The Others.

****

What DC Movie are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments!

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.