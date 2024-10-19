DC Announces New Valentine’s Day One-Shot With the Best Title Ever

Love is about to be in the air for DC’s heroes and villains. On Friday, as part of DC’s January 2025 solicitations, the publisher announced DC’s Lex & the City #1, a new one-shot tied to Valentine’s Day. Released just a few weeks prior to the holiday on Wednesday, January 29th, the 80-page anthology will feature a number of stories involving love in the DCU. Lex & the City follows previous pun-filled Valentine’s Day one-shots Love Is a Battlefield, Harley Quinn Romances, and this year’s How to Lose a Guy Gardner in Ten Days. Exact creative teams and titles for the stories in Lex & the City are unknown at this time.

Lex & the City is just one of several major announcements from DC’s January 2025 solicitations, including a new Aquaman series and The Atom Project, starring both the Ray Palmer and Ryan Choi incarnations of The Atom as well as Captain Atom.

DC’S LEX AND THE CITY #1

Written by BRENDAN HAY, SINA GRACE, DAVE WIELGOSZ, CHARLES SKAGGS, CALLIE C. MILLER, MAGGIE TOKUDA-HALL, and more!

Art by HOWARD PORTER, SERG ACUÑA, STEPHEN BYRNE, LISA STERLE, LESLIE HUNG, and more!

Cover by AMANDA CONNER

Variant covers by SAOWEE and SOZOMAIKA

$9.99 US | 80 pages | Variant $9.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/29/25

It’s Valentine’s Day, which means that love and heartbreak are sweeping every city in the DCU! This anthology collects eight stories of heroes and villains looking for love in the big city (which practically feels like its own character!). Lex Luthor laments over the one that got away—the big, ever-elusive Metropolitan man, Superman! Raven and Beast Boy embark on a romantic scavenger hunt across San Francisco (which just might be a trap)! And Damian Wayne runs a dating-advice gauntlet through Gotham City, organized by none other than the dating master himself, Tim Drake! Gather your gal pals, pour yourself a cosmo, and hit your nearest comic shop—DC’S LEX & THE CITY is coming this January!

DC’s Lex & the City comes just months before Lex’s next live-action cinematic appearance, with Nicholas Hoult set to portray the character in James Gunn’s Superman movie in the summer of 2025. Superman tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned. Superman, which is written and directed by Gunn, will also star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen.

“I have been working out,” Hoult revealed in an interview with Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum earlier this year. “There’s that bit in All-Star Superman where he talks about his muscles being real and hard work and all that. I kind of took that as a little bit of a fuel for the fire.”

As mentioned above, DC’s Lex & the City will be released wherever comics are sold on January 29, 2025.